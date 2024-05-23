Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formerly known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,300
- Reaction score
- 42,708
These 3 are arguably the greatest film directors ever.
Their top 10 best films based on IMDB ratings.
Steven Spielberg:
1. Schindler's List - 9.0
2. Saving Private Ryan - 8.6
3. Raiders of the Lost Ark - 8.4
4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 8.2
5. Jurassic Park - 8.2
6. Jaws - 8.1
7. Catch Me If You Can - 8.1
8. E.T - The Extra-Terrestrial - 7.9
9. The Color Purple - 7.7
10. The Empire of the Sun - 7.7
Martin Scorsese:
1. Goodfellas - 8.7
2. The Departed - 8.5
3. Taxi Driver - 8.2
4. Casino - 8.2
5. Shutter Island - 8.2
6. The Wolf of Wall Street - 8.2
7. Raging Bull - 8.1
8. The King of Comedy - 7.8
9. The Irishman - 7.8
10. After Hours - 7.6
Stanley Kubrick:
1. Paths of Glory - 8.4
2. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - 8.4
3. The Shining - 8.4
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 8.3
5. A Clockwork Orange - 8.3
6. Full Metal Jacket - 8.3
7. Barry Lyndon - 8.1
8. The Killing - 7.9
9. Spartacus - 7.9
10. Lolita - 7.5
Their top 10 best films based on IMDB ratings.
Steven Spielberg:
1. Schindler's List - 9.0
2. Saving Private Ryan - 8.6
3. Raiders of the Lost Ark - 8.4
4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 8.2
5. Jurassic Park - 8.2
6. Jaws - 8.1
7. Catch Me If You Can - 8.1
8. E.T - The Extra-Terrestrial - 7.9
9. The Color Purple - 7.7
10. The Empire of the Sun - 7.7
Martin Scorsese:
1. Goodfellas - 8.7
2. The Departed - 8.5
3. Taxi Driver - 8.2
4. Casino - 8.2
5. Shutter Island - 8.2
6. The Wolf of Wall Street - 8.2
7. Raging Bull - 8.1
8. The King of Comedy - 7.8
9. The Irishman - 7.8
10. After Hours - 7.6
Stanley Kubrick:
1. Paths of Glory - 8.4
2. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - 8.4
3. The Shining - 8.4
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 8.3
5. A Clockwork Orange - 8.3
6. Full Metal Jacket - 8.3
7. Barry Lyndon - 8.1
8. The Killing - 7.9
9. Spartacus - 7.9
10. Lolita - 7.5