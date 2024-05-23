Movies Steven Spielberg vs. Martin Scorsese vs. Stanley Kubrick - Out of these film directors, whos the best?

Out of these film directors, whos the best?

These 3 are arguably the greatest film directors ever.

Their top 10 best films based on IMDB ratings.

Steven Spielberg:

1. Schindler's List - 9.0
2. Saving Private Ryan - 8.6
3. Raiders of the Lost Ark - 8.4
4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 8.2
5. Jurassic Park - 8.2
6. Jaws - 8.1
7. Catch Me If You Can - 8.1
8. E.T - The Extra-Terrestrial - 7.9
9. The Color Purple - 7.7
10. The Empire of the Sun - 7.7

Martin Scorsese:

1. Goodfellas - 8.7
2. The Departed - 8.5
3. Taxi Driver - 8.2
4. Casino - 8.2
5. Shutter Island - 8.2
6. The Wolf of Wall Street - 8.2
7. Raging Bull - 8.1
8. The King of Comedy - 7.8
9. The Irishman - 7.8
10. After Hours - 7.6

Stanley Kubrick:

1. Paths of Glory - 8.4
2. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - 8.4
3. The Shining - 8.4
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 8.3
5. A Clockwork Orange - 8.3
6. Full Metal Jacket - 8.3
7. Barry Lyndon - 8.1
8. The Killing - 7.9
9. Spartacus - 7.9
10. Lolita - 7.5






 
Everything Kubrick did from Strangelove onwards was great and Paths of Glory before that as well.

Spielberg was a great maker of pulp cinema, never thought much of his attempts at "serious adult drama".

Scorsese mostly excellent from Mean Streets up to Casino, rather patchy since then.
 
As New Yorker im partial to Scorcese.

He nailed things down in a way that non new yorkers cant fully understand.

Spielberg is phenomenal and admittedly I have alot of Kubrick to catch up on.
 
Everything Kubrick did from Strangelove onwards was great and Paths of Glory before that as well.

Spielberg was a great maker of pulp cinema, never thought much of his attempts at "serious adult drama".

Scorsese mostly excellent from Mean Streets up to Casino, rather patchy since then.
Kubrick was definitely more versatile as well.
 
