These 3 are arguably the greatest film directors ever.



Their top 10 best films based on IMDB ratings.



Steven Spielberg:



1. Schindler's List - 9.0

2. Saving Private Ryan - 8.6

3. Raiders of the Lost Ark - 8.4

4. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 8.2

5. Jurassic Park - 8.2

6. Jaws - 8.1

7. Catch Me If You Can - 8.1

8. E.T - The Extra-Terrestrial - 7.9

9. The Color Purple - 7.7

10. The Empire of the Sun - 7.7



Martin Scorsese:



1. Goodfellas - 8.7

2. The Departed - 8.5

3. Taxi Driver - 8.2

4. Casino - 8.2

5. Shutter Island - 8.2

6. The Wolf of Wall Street - 8.2

7. Raging Bull - 8.1

8. The King of Comedy - 7.8

9. The Irishman - 7.8

10. After Hours - 7.6



Stanley Kubrick:



1. Paths of Glory - 8.4

2. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - 8.4

3. The Shining - 8.4

4. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 8.3

5. A Clockwork Orange - 8.3

6. Full Metal Jacket - 8.3

7. Barry Lyndon - 8.1

8. The Killing - 7.9

9. Spartacus - 7.9

10. Lolita - 7.5













