Movies What's your top 10 film directors of all-time?

Out of these directors - Who's the two best?

  • Steven Spielberg

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Alfred Hitchcock

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Martin Scorsese

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Christopher Nolan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • David Fincher

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stanley Kubrick

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Paul Thomas Anderson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Francis Ford Coppola

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • James Cameron

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Denis Villeneuve

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
1. Steven Spielberg
2. Alfred Hitchcock
3. Martin Scorsese
4. Christopher Nolan
5. David Fincher
6. Stanley Kubrick
7. Paul Thomas Anderson
8. Francis Ford Coppola
9. James Cameron
10. Denis Villeneuve
 
Hard to rate. They all have their strengths and different criticisms that might keep them from being someone's top pick. Spielberg has made more of my favorite films. Cameron has a stellar win rate, but isn't very prolific and now seems to be confined to making movies about blue people that I'm not too interested in. Fincher is probably the most technically knowledgeable. Nolan is impressive when constructing a movies plot and pace but sometimes his characters fall short. I'm super interested in how Coppolas Megalopolis turns out.

Ultimately I'd probably give the nod to Spielberg simply because he's made the most movies I can watch over and over, and at the same time he's made incredible powerhouses like Schindlers List and Munich. He's shown the most range, and has incredible techical ability, even if he probably has also amassed the most misses as well. But that comes mostly from being productive, I think.

I'm really curious in what Denis Villeneuves resume will look like in 15 years time. So far he hasn't had a single misfire.
 
Bob Gray said:
Hard to rate. They all have their strengths and different criticisms that might keep them from being someone's top pick.

I'm really interested in what Denis Villeneuves resume will look like in 15 years time.
That's a very good point, he's someone to keep an eye on.
 
