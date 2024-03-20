Top 10 favorite years are mostly from the 50s and 60s but went with 1957 for the sheer quantity of good films put out.



1. Throne Of Blood

2. Witness For The Prosecution

3. Nights Of Cabiria

4. A Face In The Crowd

5. Pyaasa

6. Paths Of Glory

7. 3:10 To Yuma

8. Sun In The Last Days Of The Shogunate

9. The Bridge On The River Kwai

10. Sweet Smell Of Success

11. Bitter Victory

12. Wild Strawberries

13. Tokyo Twilight

14. The Seventh Seal

15. The Cranes Are Flying

16. The Tall T

17. Forty Guns

18. Love In The Afternoon

19. Kanal