Movies Best year in the history of film?

Spam On Rye

Spam On Rye

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 20, 2016
Messages
1,526
Reaction score
2,195
Top 10 favorite years are mostly from the 50s and 60s but went with 1957 for the sheer quantity of good films put out.

1. Throne Of Blood
2. Witness For The Prosecution
3. Nights Of Cabiria
4. A Face In The Crowd
5. Pyaasa
6. Paths Of Glory
7. 3:10 To Yuma
8. Sun In The Last Days Of The Shogunate
9. The Bridge On The River Kwai
10. Sweet Smell Of Success
11. Bitter Victory
12. Wild Strawberries
13. Tokyo Twilight
14. The Seventh Seal
15. The Cranes Are Flying
16. The Tall T
17. Forty Guns
18. Love In The Afternoon
19. Kanal
 
1999 is ridiculous

Fight Club
The Matrix
Eyes Wide Shut
The 6th Sense
American Pie
American Beauty
Office Space
Boys Don't Cry
Cruel Intentions
Blair Witch Project
Phantom Menace
Galaxy Quest
Go
10 Things I Hate About You
The Iron Giant
Being John Malkovich
Notting Hill
Talented Mr Ripley
 
2019

Avengers Endgame
Once Upon a time in Hollywood
Midsommar
Parasite
Joker
Ford vs. Ferrari
Knives Out
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Uncut Gems
The Lighthouse
John Wick 3
Us
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Alita Battle Angel
Glass
Spider Man Far from Home
Shazam
Brightburn
The Professor and the Madman
 
Lot of good ones already mentioned.

How about 1939?

Gone With The Wind
Wizard of Oz
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Stagecoach
The Roaring Twenties
The Rules of the Game
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Ninotchka
The Women
Only Angels Have Wings
Destry Rides Again
Wuthering Heights
Dark Victory
The Hounds of Baskervilles
Gunga Din
Son Frankenstein
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,356
Messages
55,273,353
Members
174,717
Latest member
Fazekas76

Share this page

Back
Top