Top 10 favorite years are mostly from the 50s and 60s but went with 1957 for the sheer quantity of good films put out.
1. Throne Of Blood
2. Witness For The Prosecution
3. Nights Of Cabiria
4. A Face In The Crowd
5. Pyaasa
6. Paths Of Glory
7. 3:10 To Yuma
8. Sun In The Last Days Of The Shogunate
9. The Bridge On The River Kwai
10. Sweet Smell Of Success
11. Bitter Victory
12. Wild Strawberries
13. Tokyo Twilight
14. The Seventh Seal
15. The Cranes Are Flying
16. The Tall T
17. Forty Guns
18. Love In The Afternoon
19. Kanal
