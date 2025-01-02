News Steve Erceg vs Asu Almabayev set for March 1st

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    15
Good fight. Dude with "ev" in his last name and a gazillion wins could get a TS since Pantoja cleaned the division
 
markys00 said:
Wtf is going on with 312 then? Sheesh
Click to expand...
It's really not that bad IMO, and there's still time to add a fight or two. Two title fights and a whole bunch of local prospects.

Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 (MW Title)
Zhang vs Suarez (SW Title)

Giacomo Della Maddalena vs Kamaru Usman (rumoured)

Crute vs Prachnio is whatever. It will be a fight.

Tom Nolan vs Slava Claus is a guaranteed banger

Talisson Teixeira vs Justin Tafa is the UFC debut of the most interesting HW prospect in s while.

Tsuruya vs Nicoll is a great prospect fight, so are Jenkins vs Santos and Haddon vs Topuria.

Quillan Salkilld has the weirdest name I have ever heard, but he's really damn good and he's most likely going to destroy Anshul Jubli.

Add a couple of good fights and that is a hell of a card IMO.



There is also a rumor that Pereira might fight too. Sounds crazy to me, but who TF knows?
www.forbes.com

UFC Champion Teases Surprise Fight At UFC 312

Alex Pereira says he will be in Sydney, Australia for UFC 312. Is the UFC about to put on its next three-title-fight event?
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
 
Ares Black said:
It's really not that bad IMO, and there's still time to add a fight or two. Two title fights and a whole bunch of local prospects.

Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 (MW Title)
Zhang vs Suarez (SW Title)

Giacomo Della Maddalena vs Kamaru Usman (rumoured)

Crute vs Prachnio is whatever. It will be a fight.

Tom Nolan vs Slava Claus is a guaranteed banger

Talisson Teixeira vs Justin Tafa is the UFC debut of the most interesting HW prospect in s while.

Tsuruya vs Nicoll is a great prospect fight, so are Jenkins vs Santos and Haddon vs Topuria.

Quillan Salkilld has the weirdest name I have ever heard, but he's really damn good and he's most likely going to destroy Anshul Jubli.

Add a couple of good fights and that is a hell of a card IMO.



There is also a rumor that Pereira might fight too. Sounds crazy to me, but who TF knows?
www.forbes.com

UFC Champion Teases Surprise Fight At UFC 312

Alex Pereira says he will be in Sydney, Australia for UFC 312. Is the UFC about to put on its next three-title-fight event?
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
Click to expand...

it really needs that JDM vs Usman fight to be more than rumoured

Thought Crute retired btw, I guess months pass and "oh shit I should probably get a bag of money"
 
usernamee said:
it really needs that JDM vs Usman fight to be more than rumoured

Thought Crute retired btw, I guess months pass and "oh shit I should probably get a bag of money"
Click to expand...
I think he just needed some time off to focus on stuff other than fighting. I guess 18 months was enough.

He's still only 28, but he's racking up some hard mileage with his fighting style.
 
Ares Black said:
I think he just needed some time off to focus on stuff other than fighting. I guess 18 months was enough.

He's still only 28, but he's racking up some hard mileage with his fighting style.
Click to expand...

it's a brutal game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Lemos vs Jandiroba
Replies
1
Views
342
STRAWBOSS
STRAWBOSS
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 305: 8.17 11:30pm ET Steve Erceg vs Kai Kara-France
Replies
3
Views
287
emog2
emog2
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 10/19 at 4pm ET
93 94 95
Replies
2K
Views
24K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,602
Messages
56,725,556
Members
175,378
Latest member
vegasborn

Share this page

Back
Top