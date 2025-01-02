markys00 said: Wtf is going on with 312 then? Sheesh Click to expand...

UFC Champion Teases Surprise Fight At UFC 312 Alex Pereira says he will be in Sydney, Australia for UFC 312. Is the UFC about to put on its next three-title-fight event?

It's really not that bad IMO, and there's still time to add a fight or two. Two title fights and a whole bunch of local prospects.Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 (MW Title)Zhang vs Suarez (SW Title)Giacomo Della Maddalena vs Kamaru Usman (rumoured)Crute vs Prachnio is whatever. It will be a fight.Tom Nolan vs Slava Claus is a guaranteed bangerTalisson Teixeira vs Justin Tafa is the UFC debut of the most interesting HW prospect in s while.Tsuruya vs Nicoll is a great prospect fight, so are Jenkins vs Santos and Haddon vs Topuria.Quillan Salkilld has the weirdest name I have ever heard, but he's really damn good and he's most likely going to destroy Anshul Jubli.Add a couple of good fights and that is a hell of a card IMO.There is also a rumor that Pereira might fight too. Sounds crazy to me, but who TF knows?