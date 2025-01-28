  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored Steve Erceg VS Brandon Moreno UFC Fight Night Mexico City

I thought Lopes/Yair was headlining that card? guess they have other plans for those 2...
 
Uh man, I wanted to see Asu vs Erceg fight. Man, who wants to see this fight, Moreno probably do the same thing he does in every single fight. I guess it could go either way leaning somewhat Moreno, but Asu fight was so much better. So disappointed.
 
That's strange, they just handwave in the article that Erceg vs Almabayev on March 1st was scrapped without any mention? No one's announced that it's scrapped yet.

TheMoa said:
After getting starched by KKF the last fight I was expecting Erceg to get an easier fight
Click to expand...
Yeah, Moreno just beat Albazi. Fighting Erceg now makes no sense.
 
Moreno is the new Holloway/Whittaker. Just taking out every other contender. Tough break for Erceg if true.
 
Great opportunity for Erceg to get back in title contention after getting knocked out, but at the same time if he loses this fight he's going to be stuck at the back of the line for a long time. Big risk/big reward type of fight for him.
 
Hopefully Erceg comes back in his Pantoja fight form, not his KKF fight form

I like both guys so mainly I just want this fight to be good and show off all their skills
 
Erceg vs Asu was the better fight. And sheesh, why wasn't he on 312? He's in America right now, but he can't go back?
 
Yo dats lit mandem have a regional slap scene too dem shuld stack di events back to back troe some diversity pon di slap card

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 305: 8.17 11:30pm ET Steve Erceg vs Kai Kara-France
Replies
3
Views
300
emog2
emog2
13Seconds
Better contender performance. Erceg vs Pantoja or Umar vs Dvalishvili?
Replies
11
Views
217
DrRodentia
DrRodentia

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,325
Messages
56,825,181
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top