Saturday 03.29.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: Arena CDMX
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik
Main Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+ 7pm ET/4pm PT)
125: Brandon Moreno (22-8-2) vs. Steve Erceg (12-3)
155: Manuel Torres (15-3) vs. Drew Dober (27-14, 1NC)
125: Édgar Cháirez (11-6, 1NC) vs. C.J. Vergara (12-6-1)
135: Raul Rosas Jr. (10-1) vs. Vince Morales (16-9)
135: David Martínez (11-1) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-5)
125: Ronaldo Rodríguez (17-2) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-3)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ 4pm ET/1pm PT)
185: José Medina (11-4) vs. Ateba Abega Gautier (6-1)
145: Christian Rodriguez (12-2) vs. Melquizael Costa (22-7)
115: Loopy Godinez (12-5) vs. Julia Polastri (13-4)
155: Rafa García (16-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-4)
145: Jamall Emmers (20-8) vs. Gabriel Miranda (17-7)
155: MarQuel Mederos (9-1) vs. Austin Hubbard (17-8)
Drew Dober (155) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
Vince Morales (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)
David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135)
Kevin Borjas (125) vs. Ronaldo Rodriguez (127)*
Edgar Chairez (126) vs. C.J. Vergara (126)
Ateba Abega Gautier (186) vs. Jose Medina (186)
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)
Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel(156)
Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145)
Austin Hubbard (156) vs. MarQuel Mederos (156)
*Rodriguez missed weight by 1 pound and has been fined apercentage of his purse.
UFC Mexico: Fighter Faceoffs
Betting Odds
Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card
How to Watch UFC Mexico ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’
How to Watch UFC Mexico ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will travel South of the Border when Brandon Moreno squares off with Steve Erceg in the main event on Saturday at Arena CDMX.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Mexico ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Mexico ‘Moreno vs. Erceg’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC Mexico coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC on ESPN 64.
www.sherdog.com
A Gift to the Forum
