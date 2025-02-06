13Seconds said: Ercegs manager/coaches or whoever advicing him sucks. I get that it's cool fighting top guys but there's nothing wrong with warmup fights.



Or you know, fights that matches your rise. Just get a win dude. Why the rush?

Once you're ranked, the UFC wants to keep you in ranked fights. If you're signed to a pricey contract, then youve got zero leeway. I do somewhat blame management and coaches too but this idea of building a fighter up intelligently or taking steps back in competition, in order to rebuild, is kinda new to MMA and not viewed fondly by many. I partially blame boxing, they ruined the sport by going so far in the opposite direction it's pathetic.UFC doesn't take kindly to "hey, my fighter just lost twice in a row, I think we should take a step back, there's things we need to work on. Our guys just entering his prime, in 12-18 months Moreno is someone we'd love to fight but right now it's too much too soon and I want Erceg to get more experience and his confidence back". Dana probably "why the fuck are you even in the UFC? You're ranked, you fight other ranked guys. You don't turn down fights against former fucking champions" and " I talked to Erceg, I'm not sure this kid wants to fight or he's got a real fuckin screwy camp." Theyd likely find ways to justify not having to pay him for turning down fights too, i think that's how the 3 offers within 14 months works on the contracts.