Erceg got moved to main event the Mexico City fight night against Moreno at the end of March
That's a good replacement!
This is a big opportunity for Asu, since that Erceg match was apparently canceled for no foreseeable reason.
Why would royval seethe?I want Kape to win just make Royval seethe that much more.
But Kape never fought for the beltI´m with Asu here, Kape rubbs me the wrong way all the time. Can´t stand his antics.
Would be a new guy fighting for the belt. It´s tough to get interested if always the same guys fighting for a belt.
I think Asu is better than Mokaev. I never cared for the guy since he came to UFC.
BUT I don't think Asu has that willingness to make the fights boring as fuck like Mokaev, and Kape is dangerous.
And as you could see guys like Poirier develop their TDDs, as seen by his performance against Islam.
This is a great fight. I really wanted to see Asu vs Erceg, but this will do.
This also could turn out to be an ugly ass fight like Mokaev fight but for five rounds. I think Erceg fight would've been fireworks, but oh well.
It's kinda hard to book Erceg in fights that really benefit him.
He's in such a weird spot.
At least if he loses to Moreno, there's some credibility in it, losing to young guns like Asu and Taira or some random guy like Charles Johnson is just no good for him at all.
And to be honest, I honestly think he loses to a lot of top guys. He's very clean, but he's not the best.
Erceg got that Cory Sandhagen syndrome. A lanky unathletic guy who isn't super fast nor does he hit super hard. His defense is also noticeably worse than his offense. Well rounded but still can get taken down and lose rounds vs someone more physical and skilled in that department. He only got a title shot because they ran out of contenders, I don't think he beats Moreno.
Or you know, fights that matches your rise. Just get a win dude. Why the rush?