So, who is objectively the best heavyweight in the world right now?

First off Jones doesn't make the fights, the UFC does. Second the definition of ducking would be them offering him the fights over and over and Jones refusing, which I don't believe is what happened.



If you are honest it is Jones. He is the most skilled and has an insane fight-IQ. What he did to Stipe was impressive but is similar to what he has done to just about everyone else. Right now if Jon fought Tom in April, he would destroy him, just don't see Tom being that much of a challenge for him. Francis has insane power but Stipe managed to beat him the first time, and I think Jon would as well.