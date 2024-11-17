So, who is objectively the best heavyweight in the world right now?

gosuasus
Aspinall, Ngannou, Jones?
This situation is a mess, and it all comes down to Dana's silly decisions that have left the division in chaos. Jones needs to grow a pair and fight Aspinall. Ngannou earned enough after boxing Fury and Joshua, he should go back to the Ultimate Fighting Cheap now. Shit needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Enough is enough.
