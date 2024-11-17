  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

So, who is objectively the best heavyweight in the world right now?

Aspinall, Ngannou, Jones?

This situation is a mess, and it all comes down to Dana's silly decisions that have left the division in chaos. Jones needs to grow a pair and fight Aspinall. Ngannou earned enough after boxing Fury and Joshua, he should go back to the Ultimate Fighting Cheap now. Shit needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Enough is enough.
 
Jokes for sure. Don't see any of other 2 winning him, they both are just big and boring brawlers while Jon is a mixed martial artist
 
Tom is just a big and boring brawler, not a mixed martial artist? No, horrible take
 
Your family has been kidnapped and the only way to get them back is choose either ngannou, Tom or Jon and have them defeat the other 2.

You're a damn liar if you're not picking Jon Jones.
 
Don't know but yesterday's fight had no bearing on the question.

Unusual for a UFC HW title fight to provide zero clarity on who the best HW is, but the only way that could have happened is if Jones lost.
 
i enjoy watching aspinal and he's the most active. francis has good wins at hw and fun to watch. jones is the most dangerous fighter but only has 2 fights at hw.

i'd say tim sylvias the bestest.
 
No I would genuinely pick Aspinall and Ngannou over the Jones we just saw beat Stipe.
 
First off Jones doesn't make the fights, the UFC does. Second the definition of ducking would be them offering him the fights over and over and Jones refusing, which I don't believe is what happened.

If you are honest it is Jones. He is the most skilled and has an insane fight-IQ. What he did to Stipe was impressive but is similar to what he has done to just about everyone else. Right now if Jon fought Tom in April, he would destroy him, just don't see Tom being that much of a challenge for him. Francis has insane power but Stipe managed to beat him the first time, and I think Jon would as well.
 
This.
Tom is a younger, more polished version of beast.
Ngannou? There's a few HW I'd favor over him including Tom and Jon. I'd favor Gane is a rematch. I think Sergi could give ngannou issues.
 
well, hes got 2 hw fights now. maybe 3 hw fights is enough to convince people he's the most accomplished hw fighter ever lul
 
200w.gif
 
Jones ducked Ngannou for 2 and a half years until his contract was up.
 
