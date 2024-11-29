So we can finally dissolve the false narrative that Jones ducked Ngannou right?

So this is a quote from Francis Ngannou
“I think for right now the only option is in the [PFL] roster, that’s just how it is…it’s not what I would want or like to have,” he said. “It doesn’t matter much. The reality is, we both know we both want this fight, for sure. And it would be a good fight for us. There’s more to this, like legacy and everything. I mean, I can finish my career at some point, but it will always be great to know that, OK, you faced that guy – that guy who is the best in the
sport, to ever do the sport.”
Straight from the horses mouth, Ngannou says in black and white that we both know we both wanted this fight for sure.

Francis has ZERO incentive to give Jones credit. Would have been much better for francis to run with the "Jones ducked me narrative" which some people have already subscribed to.


So I think this about settles it. Francis says they both wanted the fight, the UFC failing to satisfy Francis requests is why the fight fell through.

Or is jones derangement still so strong that he's still a duck and we're going to ignore what both Francis and Jones say?
 
I was expecting something more conclusive in terms of evidence of what is stated in the topic.

I do believe however that the fight would've been made if the UFC would've paid Jones his 30m, which they just should've done. People criticize Jones but to move up in weight and fight Francis "Knocks people dead" Ngannou for anything but a huge check is silly.
 
usernamee said:
I was expecting something more conclusive in terms of evidence of what is stated in the topic.

I do believe however that the fight would've been made if the UFC would've paid Jones his 30m, which they just should've done. People criticize Jones but to move up in weight and fight Francis "Knocks people dead" Ngannou for anything but a huge check is silly.
How much more conclusive can evidence be?

This is one of the two parties telling you they both wanted the fight. Jones says he wanted it. Francis says he wanted it. Why should we believe anything between that? If one says I wanted it, And the other says he's lying there is something to discuss.

If i say "I Never stole your car" Then you agree and say "RockyLockridge never stole my car" Why would people still accuse me of stealing your car?
 
RockyLockridge said:
How much more conclusive can evidence be?

This is one of the two parties telling you they both wanted the fight. Jones says he wanted it. Francis says he wanted it. Why should we believe anything between that? If one says I wanted it, And the other says he's lying there is something to discuss.
well he used a present whatever the fucker grammar i called I'm drunk

he's talking in present mode

that's what we'll call it

I was looking for something more conclusive about what exactly went down when they both were in the ufc and the ufc brass were discussing this fight
 
usernamee said:
well he used a present whatever the fucker grammar i called I'm drunk

he's talking in present mode

that's what we'll call it

I was looking for something more conclusive about what exactly went down when they both were in the ufc and the ufc brass were discussing this fight
Speaking in the present tense is the term you're looking for but i wont dog you on it

You know you cant get anything conclusive from lying ass dana white.
 
Stylistically Jones would beat Ngannou. Not sure why anyone would thought other wise.

He would more than likely take him down like Stipe(more accomplished wrestler)/Gane and maul him.

Still would be interested to watch though.
 
usernamee said:
he'll give Jones a real conclusive rim job
Really? Would he though?

He also said jones should move to MW to avoid Francis. Just promoters doing promoter shit.

He's servicing jones on his knees now because he has to. especially with Conor being as done as he is. this much should be obvious.
 
IMO, Francis is just keeping this door open and sending out good vides, with the attitude that anything can happen. A smart approach. Stroking Jones' ego doesn't hurt either. Not that long ago he was teasing Jones. "Ah Jonny boy. You didn't want that smoke." I don't recall JBJ ever saying "I want that fight, give me that fight." I do recall DW saying JBJ's desire to fight Francis, would be the only thing stopping this fight from happening.

JBJ's questionable choice of title defence and outright refusal to fight the unification bout is consistent with the narrative that he was at the very least reluctant to take the Ngannou match. The excuses for why Jones passed on Francis and on Aspinall changed, but the real reasons stayed the the same. The simplest explanation is often the right one. It's really hard to trust anything JBJ says when he's introspecting. He's not an honest guy. DW is also known for lying and contradicting himself. Francis is the only guy of the 3 who's actions continue to match his words.
 
We will never know if Jones ducked Francis or not, but it was an absolutely terrible look for him when Francis was in the ufc and calling for a fight (like 2 years into Jones' bulk), but Jones wont fight bc he is beefing with management over pay
Then, when Francis departs over pay and fighter rights, suddenly Jones is gung-ho about fighting Francis.

So when Jones won't fight over money, it's just him standing up for himself. But apparently when Francis does it, it's ducking. I'm not saying Jones was scared of Francis, but he definitely was a hypocrite.
 
At the very least, JBJ considers Ngannou and Aspinall more dangerous and risky, and he sees some fights as much safer than others. As evidenced by the price tags:

Ngannou: JBJ asking $30M
Gane: JBJ accepts $6M
Pavlovich: JBJ says no and wants Miocic instead
Miocic: JBJ accepts $6M
Aspinall: JBJ says no. "FU money only". Wants "Pereira or nothing".
 
You can't conclusively get anything from words people say.
That's why the saying "actions speak louder than words" even exists, and that's why evidence holds up in court better than witness testimony

It's easy for Jon to say after the fact that he wanted the fight - when at the time he easily could have made the fight happen if he had been willing to make a deal
It's just as easy for Francis to simply be respectful and say what he said - he's never been known to be a shit talker

Jones said himself that he will not fight someone with a physical advantage over him, and he has only shown interest in favourable matchups
 
I don't know who ducked who and/or when but I know who's a fake piece of shit, that's for sure, lol.
 
payton said:
We will never know if Jones ducked Francis or not, but it was an absolutely terrible look for him when Francis was in the ufc and calling for a fight (like 2 years into Jones' bulk), but Jones wont fight bc he is beefing with management over pay
Then, when Francis departs over pay and fighter rights, suddenly Jones is gung-ho about fighting Francis.

So when Jones won't fight over money, it's just him standing up for himself. But apparently when Francis does it, it's ducking. I'm not saying Jones was scared of Francis, but he definitely was a hypocrite.
That is not really what happened. Dana refused to pay jones to go up to HW and not just for Ngannou.

Jones had a light Heavyweight contract and wanted a HW contract that paid him more for not just Ngannou but other HW's, Dana white refused to pay him more to even move to HW. Jones during his 3 years going back and forth with the UFC also cut his management team for not being able to secure a new contract and got a new management in Golden Boys Richard Schaefer.

Schaefer was able to get Jon Jones' a brand new contract in an amendment comprised of eight UFC fights for HW. That contract made him the highest paid HW in the division in 2023.

Jones signed by the deadline of jan 14th and Ngannou did not. Ngannou was cut by the UFC on January 14th and Dana then announced Gane vs Jones on the same day as a replacement fight on Januray 14th at UFC Vegas 67.

www.mmamania.com

White: Jones Vs. Gane Official For UFC 285

UFC president Dana White has confirmed Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 this March in Las Vegas.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
Cut your bullshit, it should be double yellows for this TS.


Ngannou verbatim saying the UFC told him Jones refused to fight him. Source.

“I think that’s the new narrative since he needs to say something either way,” Ngannou said. “As far as I’m concerned, it was Jon Jones that didn’t want to fight me — according to them. So many times we sit down on the meeting, [they said,] ‘Oh, it can’t happen, Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight anymore. He’s living in Albuquerque, he’s living his small life, he has a lot of money in his bank account."

Dana White verbatim saying Jones' refused to fight Ngannou. Source.

“If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it. (As) I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight, but if you really want the fight. Francis Ngannou is the heavyweight champion of the world right now. All he’s got to do is pick up the phone and call Hunter and we can get the deal done.”

...
 
RedDevilFan said:
That is not really what happened. Dana refused to pay jones to go up to HW and not just for Ngannou.

Jones had a light Heavyweight contract and wanted a HW contract that paid him more for not just Ngannou but other HW's, Dana white refused to pay him more to even move to HW. Jones during his 3 years going back and forth with the UFC was angry at his management also for not being able to secure a new contract. Jones cut his management team and got a new management in Golden Boys Richard Schaefer in Jan. 2023,

Schaefer was able to get Jon Jones' a brand new contract in an amendment comprised of eight UFC fights for HW. That contract made him the highest paid HW in the division.

Jones signed by the deadline of jan 14th and Ngannou did not and went to make more money elsewhere. Ngannou was cut by the UFC on January 14th and Dana then made Gane vs Jones,on the same day as a replacement fight on Januray 14th.
You think JBJ was going to fight 8x at HW? Get real.
 
AmonTobin said:
You think JBJ was going to fight 8x at HW? Get real.
That s what his new contract comprises of.

Richard Schaefer, a boxing executive and contract manager for Jon Jones, helped Jones amend his existing UFC contract to include heavyweight provisions:
  • Contract amendment: Jones' contract was amended to include heavyweight provisions, rather than signing a new contract.
  • Existing contract: Jones' original contract was for the light heavyweight division and had eight fights remaining.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jon Jones likely the second highest paid fighter in UFC history because of recently reworked contract, says manager

According to his advisor Richard Schaefer, former UFC champ Jon Jones is probably the second highest fighter in promotion history.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
