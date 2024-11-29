So we can finally dissolve the false narrative that Jones ducked Ngannou right?

RockyLockridge
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2013
- Messages
- 27,835
- Reaction score
- 27,107
So this is a quote from Francis Ngannou
Straight from the horses mouth, Ngannou says in black and white that we both know we both wanted this fight for sure.
Francis has ZERO incentive to give Jones credit. Would have been much better for francis to run with the "Jones ducked me narrative" which some people have already subscribed to.
So I think this about settles it. Francis says they both wanted the fight, the UFC failing to satisfy Francis requests is why the fight fell through.
Or is jones derangement still so strong that he's still a duck and we're going to ignore what both Francis and Jones say?
“I think for right now the only option is in the [PFL] roster, that’s just how it is…it’s not what I would want or like to have,” he said. “It doesn’t matter much. The reality is, we both know we both want this fight, for sure. And it would be a good fight for us. There’s more to this, like legacy and everything. I mean, I can finish my career at some point, but it will always be great to know that, OK, you faced that guy – that guy who is the best in the
sport, to ever do the sport.”
Straight from the horses mouth, Ngannou says in black and white that we both know we both wanted this fight for sure.
Francis has ZERO incentive to give Jones credit. Would have been much better for francis to run with the "Jones ducked me narrative" which some people have already subscribed to.
So I think this about settles it. Francis says they both wanted the fight, the UFC failing to satisfy Francis requests is why the fight fell through.
Or is jones derangement still so strong that he's still a duck and we're going to ignore what both Francis and Jones say?