So we can finally dissolve the false narrative that Jones ducked Ngannou right?

IMO, Francis is just keeping this door open and sending out good vides, with the attitude that anything can happen. A smart approach. Stroking Jones' ego doesn't hurt either. Not that long ago he was teasing Jones. "Ah Jonny boy. You didn't want that smoke." I don't recall JBJ ever saying "I want that fight, give me that fight." I do recall DW saying JBJ's desire to fight Francis, would be the only thing stopping this fight from happening.



JBJ's questionable choice of title defence and outright refusal to fight the unification bout is consistent with the narrative that he was at the very least reluctant to take the Ngannou match. The excuses for why Jones passed on Francis and on Aspinall changed, but the real reasons stayed the the same. The simplest explanation is often the right one. It's really hard to trust anything JBJ says when he's introspecting. He's not an honest guy. DW is also known for lying and contradicting himself. Francis is the only guy of the 3 who's actions continue to match his words.