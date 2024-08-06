So are we getting Arman vs Chandler now?

Koro_11








And Islam vs Max for a red panty number one contender match with Conor?
What the fuck are these guys guys talking about? Islam wants to fight Conor, Conor now wants to fight Max, Max wants to fight Ilia, Arman wants to fight Islam…. WTF is going on here, these guys all have fights scheduled.
