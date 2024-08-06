So are we getting Arman vs Chandler now?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,766
Reaction score
20,744
And Islam vs Max for a red panty number one contender match with Conor?

What the fuck are these guys guys talking about? Islam wants to fight Conor, Conor now wants to fight Max, Max wants to fight Ilia, Arman wants to fight Islam…. WTF is going on here, these guys all have fights scheduled.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EnthusiastCultivator
Holloway, Arman or McGregor/Chandler next for LW title shot?
2
Replies
23
Views
664
Elvis.
Elvis.
jackleeb
Would this card surpass UFC 300?
Replies
19
Views
631
Danespina
Danespina
Trabaho
O Miley vs Ilia
Replies
1
Views
282
MrBlackheart
MrBlackheart
C
Who should get the next title shot at 155?
Replies
17
Views
753
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
jeff7b9
Media Respect between Max and Volk
Replies
18
Views
720
Goutfather
Goutfather

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,520
Messages
55,988,086
Members
175,026
Latest member
Conor McHardR

Share this page

Back
Top