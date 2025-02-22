  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Arman has no business fighting in the Lightweight division

If you can't make the required weight for a championship fight, you no longer deserve to be fighting in the division.
If Islam vs Arman was a non-title bout and Arman just decided to quit like that, the entire fight would've been scrapped and Islam wouldn't have a replacement opponent.

The UFC has been known to punish fighters for embarrassing weight cuts during fight night. Remember Chimaev? He used to fight in the WW division. Now look where he's at.
Remember Michel Pereira? He was in the top 10 and 1 fight away from a Welterweight title shot. Now look where he's at.

Arman doesn't deserve special treatments or favors and the UFC needs to quit giving him future Lightweight matches and force him to move up to Welterweight.
Fuck his Lightweight ranking and Fuck his title shot.
He needs to earn his rank at Welterweight if he wants to get another title shot again just like everyone else.
 
They need an opponent for Islam.

Top 5 is slowly dying of old age, but has thus far managed to hold off MOST attempts by younger fighters to break thru the glass ceiling. Arman is really the only young fighter who managed to successfully defeat any of the top 5 elder statesmen.
 
Charles Oliveira missed championship weight and get another shot. He didn't pull out though.

Arman "hurting his back" during fight week is unfortunate.
 
Arman is the only interesting fight for islam at 155 other than Ilia, unless JDM beats belal and Islam moves up to 170 I think we need to see that fight
 
In 11 UFC appearances Arman missed weight once, being 1lbs over. He's made weight his last 7 consecutive fights.

He injured his back.

What are we even talking about here? This is a nothing burger. History demands Islam x Arman, its moronic to try and refuse this obvious match of the best guys.
 
