Arman has no business fighting in the Lightweight division

If you can't make the required weight for a championship fight, you no longer deserve to be fighting in the division.

If Islam vs Arman was a non-title bout and Arman just decided to quit like that, the entire fight would've been scrapped and Islam wouldn't have a replacement opponent.



The UFC has been known to punish fighters for embarrassing weight cuts during fight night. Remember Chimaev? He used to fight in the WW division. Now look where he's at.

Remember Michel Pereira? He was in the top 10 and 1 fight away from a Welterweight title shot. Now look where he's at.



Arman doesn't deserve special treatments or favors and the UFC needs to quit giving him future Lightweight matches and force him to move up to Welterweight.

Fuck his Lightweight ranking and Fuck his title shot.

He needs to earn his rank at Welterweight if he wants to get another title shot again just like everyone else.