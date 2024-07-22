A lot of jobs will be lost in the very near future due to AI. Especially office type jobs. Whether it's people that work the phone, accounting, management, etc... basically everything that has to do with people working with computers in an office setting. White collar jobs.



We are also making very significant strides in robot technologies, paired with AI. Many countries are already starting driverless vehicles. Cars, trucks, etc.. heavy machinery soon after that.



Then blue collar jobs such as building construction. Building projects will require only a handful of people that as of now require dozens or even hundreds of laborers.



So, obviously, much, MUCH sooner than we thought, we will be losing the majority of jobs for most people.



People will be out of work, and very scarce job openings available. These people need to be given money in order to live. Money to buy or rent homes, money for food, and disposable income to purchase toys, trinkets, vacations, etc..



Which nations will come out on top?



The super populated countries like China, US, Russia, India, etc..



or countries with lower or declining populations like Japan, S. Korea, etc..



Heavily populated nations will have to support much larger populations, compared to nations with smaller number of peoples.



For example, we get many millions of immigrants coming to the US annually, both legal and illegal. How are we going to be able to afford to support all these hundreds of millions of people who do not have jobs?