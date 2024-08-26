Aegon Spengler
Some workplaces are now requiring their employees to sign in using a finger print scanner. (They also track all your movements throughout the day to gauge your efficiency and effort.)
Do people agree with this?
It seems like a serious infringement on your personal liberties. You have to give away your fingerprints like a criminal just to have a job and make a living?
You know that data is never secure. Credit card companies and different agencies are always being hacked.
Thoughts?
