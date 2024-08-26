Economy Should your boss get your fingerprints?

Some workplaces are now requiring their employees to sign in using a finger print scanner. (They also track all your movements throughout the day to gauge your efficiency and effort.)

Do people agree with this?

It seems like a serious infringement on your personal liberties. You have to give away your fingerprints like a criminal just to have a job and make a living?

You know that data is never secure. Credit card companies and different agencies are always being hacked.

Thoughts?

 
Remember being a kid and seeing this type of thing in movies and thinking “That’s Fucking Cool!”…
 
Hell no. This some Empire sh*t. Good way to assure worker uprisiging:

 
Old job where I had a company car, the owner floated the idea of putting trackers on our cars and we all said fuck that we'll take a car allowance instead and buy our own cars.

I'm not going to lose it over fingerprints, my last job I was pretty much employed to begin with to contact trace people's movements during Covid so that the employees could be alerted if they'd come into contact with someone who tested positive.

I mean having a key card to get into various offices isn't too different to fingerprinting, just mayhaps more effective being I used to forget my key card all the time. But security knew where we all were at all times because of the key card.
 
I've had to my whole career unfortunately, hopefully nobody frames me for murder in the future. I stopped caring a while ago
 
If my boss needs my fingerprints, he can get them off his wife, his mother, his little sister, or the bottle of Makers Mark stashed in his bottom desk drawer.
 
Fingerprints, yes and no. I guess it depends.

It's the asking for social media that gets me. I don't have socials, but if a company asked me for them I'd just leave.
 
Depends on the job, but there should be some sort of ironclad protection in their usage, as well as penalties if they are misused in some way.
 
Other said:
Fingerprints, yes and no. I guess it depends.

It's the asking for social media that gets me. I don't have socials, but if a company asked me for them I'd just leave.
It's pretty easy to find socials, the amount of doxxing that happens on Sherdog is tantamount to that.
 
My fingerprints, eye stuff and DNA are on file from doing the biometrics for my Green Card and every time we travel on a plane (at least internationally) we're retina scanned and our fingerprints put on file so I'm not upset about this...it's a smart technology choice to eliminate human error.
 
If you work some type of security related to your country safety like guarding a power plant sure. But in the future everyone will have to.
 
fingercuffs said:
It's pretty easy to find socials, the amount of doxxing that happens on Sherdog is tantamount to that.
I meant employers asking for social media logins, not every state outlawed that.

A few years back my friend’s wife was applying for a teaching job and they asked for all her social media passwords.

And I’ve heard of companies asking for them if that company is providing a cell phone to the employee.

Now granted, I’ve not paid attention to all this in some time so legislation may have caught up.
 
No, they shouldn't.
They do background checks already they don't meed my damn fingerprints ffs.
 
Other said:
I meant employers asking for social media logins, not every state outlawed that.

A few years back my friend’s wife was applying for a teaching job and they asked for all her social media passwords.

And I’ve heard of companies asking for them if that company is providing a cell phone to the employee.

Now granted, I’ve not paid attention to all this in some time so legislation may have caught up.
Click to expand...
Oh bugger I didn't know people were requiring passwords. That's fucked up. Not that I'm sure they'd be interested in what my sister in law has to say to me but being I move a lot I need Facebook because texting everyone would be a nightmare. So I guess I'd be saying no to them requiring my passwords because I'm not deleting my account.
 
Don't like it. We have a fingerprint time clock where I work. I opted out, and use my employee ID# to punch in. Despite the personal data issues, the thing's a piece of shit, and sometimes people have to scan their prints 3+ times to get it to register.
 
