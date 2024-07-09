Should the lighter fighters be weighed more heavily all time?

Hear me out:

Generally the higher weight classes have had less talent than the lower weight classes (LHW and HW). This could be for a number of reasons.. two of which: more pay in other sports for bigger better players, more rare to find bigger people than smaller ones etc. Especially now that Reebok has taken over and the top end of fighters are getting paid more than ever, it could be a less convincing for big athletes to commit to MMA.

The lighter weight classes generally seem to be a shark tank historically. There are more smaller people than bigger people and smaller people especially in America have a harder time competing in American sports which tend to require bigger bodies.

Even though the lighter weight classes hold the most records for title defenses in a row (which in theory would mean there is lower competition since the belt is changing around less offen), it's less a consequence of low competition and more about the fact that it is harder to win against other small fighters with one punch and due to the sheer volume of smaller fighters, there is a higher chance that one superior fighter would appear to dominate the rest. (At least this is my theory)

So my question to you is, shouldn't we weigh the smaller fighters in higher regard when it comes to P4P and GOAT talks? Yes, the bigger fighters would most likely beat the smaller champs in a fight but the smaller fighters have to be more excellent to remain in the top of the rankings.

On the other hand, it is way harder to hold onto the title at the bigger divisions since anyone can turn your lights off in one punch so longer title defenses at the higher weight classes are impressive.

Should the lighter fighters be weighed more heavily all time or do the bigger fighters have their own set of challenges which allows the smaller fighters to seem more impressive? What do you think?
 
And if the bigger guys were smaller they would ‘move better’?

And if the smaller guys were bigger they might play real sports?

LOL this is a wild thread you have created.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
You didn’t read the thread I guess.

It’s cool. Point taken: don’t make lengthy posts
I did, and he probably did too.

I thought his post summed things up really well. I took the thread the same way he did. Not being antagonistic - but if your premise is different to what it seems to he and I, then yes you may have to spell it out for us. Or, maybe if you think it though you might see how it really is just a P4P discussion.

My first post was supposed to be enthusiastic, with a little humour as I have seen how many P4P threads go... thought I was throwing you a bone as you seem to be having a tough time on here lately. Was surprised that you took it as a thread derailment and got shirty with me.

Anyhew... if you want me to delete my posts and see how the thread goes without them, just say the word.

Chama.
 
No. This isn’t just a p4p discussion. I’m saying should the lighter weight classes be MORE heavily weighed as opposed to bigger weight classes in general.

p4p ranks all fighters regardless of weight on an even playing field right?

I’m asking whether everyone should be giving more credit to lighter weight fighters on the p4p list since the lower divisions have more competition (so it seems)
 
I edited the thread a bit maybe I didn’t explain the premise clearly enough.
 
It's just very complex - if you talk it through though it kind of evens out, and probably unavoidably comes back to pretty much a P4P conversation.

1. I’m saying should the lighter weight classes be MORE heavily weighed as opposed to bigger weight classes in general.
- Often they are, from my perspective, including in P4P discussions

2. p4p ranks all fighters regardless of weight on an even playing field right?
- There are so many opinions on P4P, so many ways of looking at it. This is why discussions of it are usually somewhat controversial. Essentially is is just a fantasy, though treated seriously. There have been many, many long discussions on here about it, might be worth checking to see if any survived the purges.

3. I’m asking whether everyone should be giving more credit to lighter weight fighters on the p4p list since the lower divisions have more competition (so it seems)
The competition pool is relative to a degree, obtusely I tried to dress this in my first post. There are 'more of them' but they are not losing their top talent to other pro sports etc.
 
I think it evens out.

Little guys can claim they're better because there's a larger talent pool so if someone defends their belt 10 times they're a legend.

But the big guys can claim they're better because every punch could be a KO at that weight. So if someone defends their title 10 times they're a legend.

Basically they each have pros and cons that cancel each other out.
 
