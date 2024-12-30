Opinion Should certain industries be banned from going public?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

The system is set up so publicly traded companies MUST do everything they can to force growth. They actually get sued frequently for not earning enough profit for their investors.

This is one of the major causes of corporate greed.

So what if we simply banned companies in certain industries from going public? Like health care, for instance.

If all healthcare companies had to be privately owned, then it would give the owners the freedom to make the right decisions for everyone instead of the decisions that always result in max profit.

Of course some companies could still behave in a greedy manner, but they wouldn't be forced to.
 
That's a very slippery slope. There are benefits to going public and at the end of the day, companies are going to try to maximize profit no matter what.
 
