europe1
It´s a nice peninsula to Asia
Isn't Eyes Wide Shut an oxymoron?
Our DirectorEyes Wide Shut is our fifth Stanley Kubrick movie on the SMC. After Barry Lyndon, Dr. Strangelove, A Clockwork Orange, and his most famous film, Cockneys vs Zombies. Making him easily the most prolific director in this club.
Our Stars
Film Overview
Premise: A New York City doctor, who is married to an art curator, pushes himself on a harrowing and dangerous night-long odyssey of sexual and moral discovery after his wife admits that she once almost cheated on him.
Budget: $65 million
Box Office: $162.1 million
* The password "fidelio" (from the Latin root "fidelis" meaning "faithful") is the title of Ludwig van Beethoven's only opera. In the opera, Fidelio is a woman who disguises herself as a man to save her lover.
* Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman signed open-ended contracts. They agreed to work on this project until Stanley Kubrick released them from it, however long that turned out to be.
* This movie spent almost a year in post-production.
* Appeared in the Guinness Book of Records with the record for "The Longest Constant Movie Shoot", at four hundred days.
* Stanley Kubrick reportedly watched movies like Showgirls (1995), Basic Instinct (1992), and Fatal Attraction (1987) during the editing phase, to get the idea of how explicit the sex scenes in the movie could be and still retain the R-rated movie he had contractually agreed to deliver.
* The Jocelyn Pook composition playing during the ceremony at the masked ball is a fragment of an Orthodox mass played backwards; the voices are singing in Romanian.
* In a few shots of Tom Cruise walking through the city, background plates of actual New York City streets were projected behind the actor walking on a treadmill.
* When Tom Cruise's character is interrogated before the attendants of the orgy, and when he returns to the mansion, the mysterious, sinister music that is heard was first used in the David Niven film, A Matter of Life and Death (1946) when Niven's character is being judged in Heaven.
