SHERDOG MOVIE CLUB: WEEK 120: Eyes Wide Shut

So the season specifically seems to be during a very particular time period. Let go back to the beginning of the film before it gets all twisted. The first party was thrown by Dr. Victor Ziegle, played by Sydney Pollack, who later warns Bill to stfu about what he saw. At Ziegler's party there are 8 pointed stars everywhere, also known as stars of Venus or stars of the Babylonian god Ishtar. Ishtar is the god of sex.

I apologize in advance for this post but Kubrick leaves me no choice.Firstly, I want to say that the 2:38 run time seems justified, its a long movie but necessary to tell the story and it didn't seem overly long to me which is the sign of excellent film making. Secondly, Eyes Wide Shut is pound for pound the most orgy filled, titty filled movie in SMC history.Eyes Wide Shut is a film about the Illuminati, its about black magic, sex magic, and the elite circles that engage in these things. The cover of the film is Nicole Kidman with one eye symbolism, Illuminati. It is also framed in a mirror which is an occult item used to contact other realms, demon possession, portals etc.We need to establish that this is not just about perverted rich people that like sex. This film is about sex magic, there are rituals taking place. At the end of the film when Alice and Bill take their daughter Helana to the store to shop, they walk by a game called Magic Circle.So we know that the film is about secret societies, namely the Illuminati, and its also about magic rituals, black mass, and sex magic. I want to back up some though. The film takes place during Christmas and that really had me thinking, why did Kubrick choose Christmas? As it turns out, Christmas is during a time of the year when Rome would have been celebrating both Christmas as well as pagan holidays. One such holiday was called Saturnalia.Saturnalia is about the worship of Saturn and would take place between December 17th-23rd, the exact time period Eyes Wide Shut appears to take place during. It also involved a sacrifice.The nod here is toward the fact the elite are into ancient teachings and beliefs. Ishtar is the goddess of sex, war, and other things. Also known as the star of Venus, it is thought that prostitution was celebrated during their festivals. There was other symbolism at the initial party. This is where things go off the rails. Kubrick placed everything in this film carefully and deliberately. In the same way the element of debauchery in this film will not appeal to @europe1 , everything I present from here forward will likely offend the sensibilities of @Bullitt68 and his film school training. Nevertheless, I cannot ignore what Kubrick is presenting. Lets address first, the character of Nick Nightingale, the old friend from medical school and pianist. His name is the symbol in this case. We see him playing the piano at Victor Ziegler's party, the club, as well as the occult secret party.Nightingale's are birds that sing at night during breeding season.night·in·gale[ˈnītnˌɡāl, ˈnīdiNGˌɡāl]NOUNThe two girls at the first party asked Bill, "don't you want to go where the rainbow ends?" The girl named Nuala, played by Stewart Thorndike was particularly stunning.The two girls are obviously part of the cult and when they ask Cruise if he wants to go where the rainbow ends its a specific reference to The Wizard of Oz. Later in the film, the costume shop was called Rainbow with a caption that says "under the rainbow" instead of over the rainbow like in the classic song.Look at this shot of Cruise under the rainbow. He is getting his costume to go exactly where the girls asked him if he wanted to go.The Wizard of Oz has been connected by various people to MKULTRA, mind control and sexual abuse. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz was a member of the Theosophical Society which is an occult religion/secret society. The Theosophical Society was founded by occultist H.P. Blavatsky who wrote a periodical called Lucifer. Later on Lucifer Publishing changed their name to Lucis Trust and became the publisher for the United Nations. You could not make this shit up, the publishing company for the U.N. is Lucifer Publishing. The connections between the Thesophical Society, Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz, and Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut is evident. If that isn't enough to convince you, the owner of the Rainbow costume shop was selling his underage daughter.There is more though and I think its worth mentioning. Aleister Crowley wrote a one page essay called Liber Oz, Chapter 77.Think this is completely in left field? Crowley was well known for his writings concerning sex magic and sex rituals. Read what Liber Oz says, especially #4 and #5. So here is this connection again with Oz, sex, violence, and the occult. Why did Crowley call it Chapter 77? The meaning of 77 in numerology also sounds like Eyes Wide Shut.Moving on, Bill arrives at the secret party, the sign outside simply says Somerton. It seems almost inconceivable to me that Kubrick is not referring specifically to the Rothschild family and their famous 1972 party at Mentmore Towers. Mentmore was built in the 1800's for the Rothschilds and when they held their party in 1972 they lit the outside of it in red.The grand hall looks very similar to the Eyes Wide Shut location with a balcony above for people to look down from.Some pics from the party.After Cruise goes to the party Kidman tells him of her nightmare where they were in an unknown location naked and she was terrified and she was angry because it was Cruise's fault. She somehow dreamed that she was naked and surrounded by people watching her have sex with many men but how did this happen? How did she dream what Cruise saw? She tells Cruise she wanted to laugh in his face so she laughed as loud as she could.This is the Kubrick universe and one thing that might explain it is The Shining, which is knowing things, she also knew where his wallet was. She also interrupts him with a phone call just as he is about to sleep with the prostitute Domino. It may be a stretch but it explains how she dreamed what Cruise saw.When the bald man follows Bill after he goes to see Domino, he passes by a restaurant with the address 237, a reference to The Shining's room 237. Bill stops at a newsstand and the paper he picks up has the headline of "Lucky to be alive." He proceeds into a coffee shop to elude the bald man and he opens the paper. We can clearly see the front says Lucky to be alive and inside on the page he opened to you can see one word in bold block letters, Party. He reads an article about a beauty queen rushed to the hospital with an overdose named Amanda Curran, Mandy.In the final scene when Alice and Bill take Helena to the toy store, Helena walks off with two men who were also seen at Zeigler's party. This is perhaps the most disturbing and missed part of the film. The pic is not very clear but its them. Helena walks away with them as her parents continue to talk. One final weird statement by Cruise concerning Kidman's dream of the party, he tells her, "sometimes a dream isn't just a dream." Possibly meaning she is somehow psychic, or has "the shining."There is more stuff but I've used all the pics a single post will allow me to use.