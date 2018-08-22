SHERDOG MOVIE CLUB: WEEK 120: Eyes Wide Shut

By the Great Gods of Cinema, this is a packed movie to talk about! I'm going to break this down into thematic chunks. The whole of Eyes Wide Shut is just to multi-layered and deep to fit into one mega-post. First off, I would like to talk about the theme of sexual self-image and marriage. Obviously, sex and sexual allure play a big part in this movie. I would argue, that for the protagonists of this film, the narrative charts a vouge of sexual maturation.And no, I haven't actually rewatched this movie yet. But dammit I've seen this movie so many times I should be able to do so from memory! I feel compelled to write these bloody pieces!How much of our sexuality is just self-pleasuring narcissism, and how much of it is a genuine love for the other person?Observe the opening scene:"Honey how do I look?""Perfect"Tom Cruise replies... without even looking at his spouse.This summarizes their relationship. They look perfect -- both utter heartthrobs of their respective sex -- but genuine, deep intimacy is lacking. There is a superficial assumptiveness to their relationship. They're together because both of them are hot.Take Cruises character, William Harford. He has it all. Wealth, splendid good-looks, a stunning wife, a high-status profession. How fitting that he is played by Tommy Cruise, the very idol of those things in Western culture. And he displays a playful self-consciousness early on about all of this. Cruise knows that he's a 10/10. It's something he loves. He loves that he is desired.So Cruise and Kidman go to their party. There they both encounter (but ultimately do not engage in, sexual temptation). William is not-so-subtly goaded into having a threesome with two dazzlingly nubile models, all while a suave Hungarian puts the charm on Kidman. Kidman shows him the wedding ring in reply -- but we never see William actually reject the two girls, as he's whisked away by an overdose case... he might actually have taken them up on it.Despite no hanky-panky actually happening, the events spark doubt in both the spouses' minds. They smoke some of the devil's lettuce and have a heart-to-heart. Alice asks him if he had sex with the two girls, clearly uncertain and wounded by the possibility. William replies that he didn't. In the following conversation, Bill reveals that he thinks that women are more faithful than men. As a response, Alice tells about a sexual fantasy she had about a sailor. Cruise is devastated.Think about this... it says a lot about Cruise's character... he is devastated that his woman has had sexual fantasies about other men. The notion is shocking to him. It ruins his entire self-image.But this is absurd! All women have sexual fantasies, just as men do, don't they? (wait, they do right, I'm not just jostling here? Umm... help me out people!) It's also very hypocritical, as he himself probably fantasizes about getting in the haystack with those two coquettish models. But Cruise can't accept what he has learned. The revelation wounds him profusely.Fundamentally, he is. He has thought about sexuality only in terms of himself. He saw himself as a beacon of sexuality. Why would his wife need to fantasize? She has him, right? His virility will take care of all her needs! He never conceived of the fact that there is another person on the other end as well. Despite being so fit, handsome and successful -- he isn't the end-all, be-all of sex -- which is excactly what his self-image has been telling him.So he goes on a quest of self-discovery. He wants to regain his self-confidence, his sense of masculinity.What's the first thing that happens? Some frat boys call him a f*g. They insinuate that he's a friend of Dorothy! This once again symbolizes his feeling of emasculation. He's self-pitying now, not at all the suave tuxedo who ensnared two girls at once.Importantly, all these encounters he's having, are basically related to sex somehow. Getting called a f*g. Soliciting a hooker. Encountering an underage prostitute and her dad. Foreign sexpots. Discovering a world of nefarious upper-class mask-orgies. And so on.The basic joke of this movie is that the biggest male movie star of his era is on a quest to restore his sexual confidence -- but can't get laid.Through his journey, Bill encounters temptation. He systematically gets frustrated or embarrassed. Ultimately, he has an ultimate humiliation, forced to unmask himself at the orgy. The power that the cult harbors also indicate that his life is in danger. He's put himself in a dangerous situation.When he comes home, he finds out that his wife has had a dream that is startlingly similar to his own experiences at the cult. (this is the film's use of dream-logic, more on that in another theme).So William is basically a person who has had his sexual self-image torn down. The voyages is a failed attempt to restore his narcissistic bravado. But in Bill's experiences, he learns something else, something more prescient and valuable.The sex he has been encountering is... dysfunctional. Perverted, somehow. Whatever it be a child pimped out by her dad, the illicitness of a prostitute, AIDS, or most malevolent of all... the upper-class orgy where a call-girl gets herself killed trying to save him. The party, in particular, shows an absolutely vile socio-economical angle on sexual desires, a girl dying so that the rich can play their perverted games in secret. This is not the sex of intimacy, of love, the sort of sex marriage isto contain. If he wants that, he has to return to Alice.The dangers and perversions that he (and she in her dreams) have encountered, has allowed them to grow as people. They are more open about their inner-most selves to each other. They realize that in their marriage, there can be intimacy, not just the exploitative and self-gratifying aspects that the journey has shown them. Cruise goes home, and has a breakdown, telling the truth about what has been going on.Take the last scene:First of all, notice that they're staring into each other's eyes. There is intimacy now. This is not the first scene, where when Alice asks him to look at her, he instead looks into a mirror. Now they are connected. She tells him straight to his face that she loves him.So what does Alice mean in this closing line? Obviously, they've fucked before. Why would it be so important just now? It's important because they've sexually matured (especially William). They're more open with each other emotionally now, and can connect on a whole other plane than just the gratuitous one. They care about each others desires.In a way, they will be fucking for the first time..........Ah crap I knew I should have rewatched the film before typing this!