Kamaru Usman is much more experienced and proven than Shavjat... He is better at almost everything than Shavkat: better cardio, better wrestling, better defense etc. Kamaru fought Khamzat on short notice & arguibly won that fight on points.



On other hand Shavkat isn't proven just yet. He didn't face the same quality of opposition Usman faced. He only beat Neal, Wonderboy & Magney... None of them were top WW at any point.



Only way Shavkat wins this fight is if Kamaru gets too old overnight.





Rumours: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Kamaru Usman is officially signed for UFC 310

