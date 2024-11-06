User9992
Kamaru Usman is much more experienced and proven than Shavjat... He is better at almost everything than Shavkat: better cardio, better wrestling, better defense etc. Kamaru fought Khamzat on short notice & arguibly won that fight on points.
On other hand Shavkat isn't proven just yet. He didn't face the same quality of opposition Usman faced. He only beat Neal, Wonderboy & Magney... None of them were top WW at any point.
Only way Shavkat wins this fight is if Kamaru gets too old overnight.
Rumours: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Kamaru Usman is officially signed for UFC 310
