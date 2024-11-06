Rumored Shavkat would be an UNDERDOG vs Usman!

Kamaru Usman is much more experienced and proven than Shavjat... He is better at almost everything than Shavkat: better cardio, better wrestling, better defense etc. Kamaru fought Khamzat on short notice & arguibly won that fight on points.

On other hand Shavkat isn't proven just yet. He didn't face the same quality of opposition Usman faced. He only beat Neal, Wonderboy & Magney... None of them were top WW at any point.

Only way Shavkat wins this fight is if Kamaru gets too old overnight.


Rumours: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Kamaru Usman is officially signed for UFC 310
 
Bet your houses on Usman. Trust me guys, just trust me!
 
Respect to Usman for fighting such challenging opponents despite the recent losses.

The fight will not only show us how Shavkat performs against top opponents but also how effective he is vs Khamzat.
 
Respect to Usman for fighting such challenging opponents despite the recent losses.

The fight will not only show us how Shavkat performs against top opponents but also how effective he is vs Khamzat.
Weight class above . Don’t see either fighter moving.
 
