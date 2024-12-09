wow, the hate on shavkat since his last fight is insane.

like people were waiting for shavkat to not continue his finish streak to write him off. now all of a sudden he looks very beatable and is 'average'



shavkat is 'average'??? seriously? some of you guys are on drugs. shavkat is a killer and still undefeated. he is the next in line for a title shot. the hate is unjustified. usually this kinda thing comes when a fighter loses, 'he got exposed, was never that good' etc etc bla bla bla.

come on people.......nobody comes close to 18 finishes in a row. he is now 19 pro fights undefeated but just because he won a decision AGAINST ANOTHER UNDEFEATED FIGHTER....all of a sudden he is 'beatable and average'.



everybody is beatable. even guys that went their whole carreerd undefeated. it is mind boggling how fast people came to shit on Shavkat. kinda like they were hoping it to happen and then lose their common sense and go hyperbolic to write him off.



Shavkat is a straight up killer and a problem on the feet and on the ground. I would put my money on Shavkat against Belal....were it not that i have underestimated Belal too many times. the hate shavkat receivers on here is not normal though......come on, we always complain about blanket fighters or point fighters. Shavkat is an allround fighter who is not afraid to exchange and wants to finish.



sherdog gonna sherdog