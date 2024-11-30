Media Ian Garry Vows to 'Shock Everyone' Against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

3995397-81083648-2560-1440.jpg

👀Ian Garry talks on his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov:

“Everybody thinks the guy is boogeyman of the division. I’m going to go out there December 7th and shock everyone’s else world.”🔥



Ian Garry (15-0) sees himself upsetting Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) at UFC 310.

Garry and Rakhmonov will meet in a clash of undefeated welterweight contenders at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite both being undefeated, Rakhmonov is a -400 betting favorite against Garry’s +290 underdog status.

However, Garry vows to shock the world by taking the Kazakh’s ‘0’ in their UFC 310 fight. The Irishman is also excited about the bout, as rarely do two undefeated contenders meet in such a high stakes matchup inside the UFC.

“Everybody's turning him [Rakhmonov] down. 18-0, 18 finishes. That excites me,” Garry said on YouTube. “That doesn't scare me, that excites me. Everyone in the world thinks the guy is the boogeyman in the division. I'm gonna go out there Dec. 7 and shock everyone else's world. Because in my world I’m going to beat him. What excites me about this fight is the fact that no one has solved this puzzle. No one has solved his jigsaw puzzle and no one has solved mine. And both of us are going to go in there and try and solve each other’s puzzles. And I’m excited for that because it’s something you don’t see a lot in the UFC. We don’t have a lot of elite level competition meeting each other at their undefeated stages in life. So I’m excited for this.”

Garry has finished just three of his eight UFC victories so far, leading to some recent criticism for lackluster outings. “The Future” is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Page at UFC 303 this past June, a fight that UFC CEO Dana White believes should have been scored a draw.

Meanwhile, Rakhmonov has finished all 18 of his career wins so far, which includes 10 submissions and eight knockouts. “The Nomad” has dominated all six of his UFC outings, including his most recent submission win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December 2023.





I don't think so, but it would be funny if he shut all the Shavkat nutswingers up for awhile.
 
I love this fight. THE two top contenders in the division facing off to be the undeniable next in line. I would favor either guy over Belal.
 
Ian stylistically is bad for Shavkat, especially in a 3 rd fight. I was hoping Shavkat could have fought Belal (easy win imo).
 
What? make the fight with Shavkat actually boring. Impossible!
 
Ian's style is not a good one for Shavkat, especially in a 3 rd fight. I was hoping Shavkat could have fought Belal (easy win imo).
I think he has a great style for Shavkat. Stay rangey, use his kicks and footwork to mitigate Shavkat's forward pressure.
 
I think he has a great style for Shavkat. Stay rangey, use his kicks and footwork to mitigate Shavkat's forward pressure.
Easier said than done. I think his durability is about to be tested here big time. He’s gonna have to get his hands dirty to win this, won’t be able to point fight for five rounds.
 
Easier said than done. I think his durability is about to be tested here big time. He’s gonna have to get his hands dirty to win this, won’t be able to point fight for five rounds.
Yes of course, but I think he still has the style for it

Geoff Neal for example absolutely does NOT have the style to beat Shavkat
 
its commendable taking the fight and all but its going to be a close decision if anything
 
Garry is really fucking boring, that's why nobody have talked much about him until this fight and that's because Shavkat
 
