Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 96,591
- Reaction score
- 160,442
Ian Garry talks on his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov:
“Everybody thinks the guy is boogeyman of the division. I’m going to go out there December 7th and shock everyone’s else world.”
YT @iangarryMMA pic.twitter.com/QuVRbXUrKF
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 29, 2024
Ian Garry (15-0) sees himself upsetting Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) at UFC 310.
Garry and Rakhmonov will meet in a clash of undefeated welterweight contenders at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite both being undefeated, Rakhmonov is a -400 betting favorite against Garry’s +290 underdog status.
However, Garry vows to shock the world by taking the Kazakh’s ‘0’ in their UFC 310 fight. The Irishman is also excited about the bout, as rarely do two undefeated contenders meet in such a high stakes matchup inside the UFC.
“Everybody's turning him [Rakhmonov] down. 18-0, 18 finishes. That excites me,” Garry said on YouTube. “That doesn't scare me, that excites me. Everyone in the world thinks the guy is the boogeyman in the division. I'm gonna go out there Dec. 7 and shock everyone else's world. Because in my world I’m going to beat him. What excites me about this fight is the fact that no one has solved this puzzle. No one has solved his jigsaw puzzle and no one has solved mine. And both of us are going to go in there and try and solve each other’s puzzles. And I’m excited for that because it’s something you don’t see a lot in the UFC. We don’t have a lot of elite level competition meeting each other at their undefeated stages in life. So I’m excited for this.”
Garry has finished just three of his eight UFC victories so far, leading to some recent criticism for lackluster outings. “The Future” is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Page at UFC 303 this past June, a fight that UFC CEO Dana White believes should have been scored a draw.
Meanwhile, Rakhmonov has finished all 18 of his career wins so far, which includes 10 submissions and eight knockouts. “The Nomad” has dominated all six of his UFC outings, including his most recent submission win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 in December 2023.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Ian-Garry-Vows-to-Shock-Everyone-Against-Shavkat-Rakhmonov-at-UFC-310-195596
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar