Media Shavkat Reportedly Had Torn MCL Going Into UFC 310 According To DC

tritestill said:
This actually makes sense and is something I would believe. Shavkat was compromised. Take back thinking Ian would win rematch, Shavkat should have been blown out the water.
Click to expand...
I’m not so convinced but I could be wrong - I think it would have been a similar outcome because of the way Garry fights . We view Shavkat to be some invincible killer ala Khabib but he’s not. He has weak wrestling and defense , getting hit too much for consistent champion status.

He is deserving of the title shot and is a great fighter though.
 
Predicted the excuses would come the moment he looked average. He made excuses when he looked like shit against Wonderboy too, and Wonderboy was injured worse than he was in that fight.

People will lap it up because Shavkat is loved around here and Garry is hated.

If Garry came out with a statement that he was injured for this fight he'd get clowned.
 
If Shavkat heals and looks like his old terminator self in all future fights it makes sense. Not good though because most don't bounce back easy from knee injuries.
 
Depends when he tore the PCL and how bad it was. The recovery time on a torn PCL if serious is months and months with no surgery. So would need to factor these things in. If it was a serious torn PCL it would be very difficult to fight.
 
At least it wasn't a cracked skull

108_Tito_Ortiz_vs_Forrest_Griffin.1419970762.jpg
 
Everyone is injured all the time. Does it have to do with training camps? I don’t recall it being so often mentioned 5-10 years ago. Or is it just excuses?
 
RichardHarrow said:
I’m not so convinced but I could be wrong - I think it would have been a similar outcome because of the way Garry fights . We view Shavkat to be some invincible killer ala Khabib but he’s not. He has weak wrestling and defense , getting hit too much for consistent champion status.

He is deserving of the title shot and is a great fighter though.
Click to expand...

Invincible killer Khabib had really close and uneventful fight against eternal journeyman/gatekeeper in Tibau, though. People were complaining about the verdict for years.

It just happens.
 
Excuses are silly. He should just focus on his next fight. If he beats Belal and makes it look impressive, nobody will look back at his fight against Garry and use it against him.
 
bjjwar said:
He looked the same in his previous fight too. Dont know why everyone is so hyped, even before Gary he looked very beatable. Still cant believe he’s undefeated being so average
Click to expand...
He's not invincible, lost a couple amateur fights
 
World eater said:
Everyone is injured all the time. Does it have to do with training camps? I don’t recall it being so often mentioned 5-10 years ago. Or is it just excuses?
Click to expand...
It used to happen all the time when a fighter lost.

Everybody calling injury to distract from a suboptimal performance, even in victory, is a relatively new thing.

Even if there's some truth to it, it's just a dumb thing to mention and reeks of excuse making. Everybody who has had a full camp is various levels of injured going into a fight.
 
wow, the hate on shavkat since his last fight is insane.
like people were waiting for shavkat to not continue his finish streak to write him off. now all of a sudden he looks very beatable and is 'average'

shavkat is 'average'??? seriously? some of you guys are on drugs. shavkat is a killer and still undefeated. he is the next in line for a title shot. the hate is unjustified. usually this kinda thing comes when a fighter loses, 'he got exposed, was never that good' etc etc bla bla bla.
come on people.......nobody comes close to 18 finishes in a row. he is now 19 pro fights undefeated but just because he won a decision AGAINST ANOTHER UNDEFEATED FIGHTER....all of a sudden he is 'beatable and average'.

everybody is beatable. even guys that went their whole carreerd undefeated. it is mind boggling how fast people came to shit on Shavkat. kinda like they were hoping it to happen and then lose their common sense and go hyperbolic to write him off.

Shavkat is a straight up killer and a problem on the feet and on the ground. I would put my money on Shavkat against Belal....were it not that i have underestimated Belal too many times. the hate shavkat receivers on here is not normal though......come on, we always complain about blanket fighters or point fighters. Shavkat is an allround fighter who is not afraid to exchange and wants to finish.

sherdog gonna sherdog
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
blaseblase
Belal wants to fight Shavkat next over Usman
Replies
18
Views
596
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
payton
Belal on the Reason Behind ufc Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Against Kamaru Usman
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
big franklin
No, Shavkat is not an unstoppable killing machine who walks through the entire division. It's time we nipped that lie in the bud.
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,280
Messages
56,637,522
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top