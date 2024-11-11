  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Shavkat exposes Kamaru 'n' Colby for empty callouts, Colby responds

attano.gif
 
blaseblase said:
Colby was ducking Ian Garry just a couple of months ago and now he is pretending like he wants JDM. Gfto dude.
He knows if he loses to Ian Garry his career is completley over.

He talked so much shit about this guy and his wife. He literally cannot recover from having his own methods thrown back in his face.

He might have to try jumping Ian at a restaurant to save face, but he isnt like Masvidal. He's not the "fight in the street" kinda guy
 
HHJ said:
He knows if he loses to Ian Garry his career is completley over.
The thing about colby (that most dont want to admit) is that he's incredibly good at managing his career risks. he takes easy fights when they are valuable wins. He's not looking for hard fights that are valuable wins. He's only lost in his title fights because with his non title fight's he's been more selective (since first fighting for the title, before that'd he'd do whatever).

got woodley on the slide at the right time, Smart.
same thing with masvidal.big name coming off back to back title fights that got colby another title fight. Smart pick.

He'll take the fight with shavkat if offered, because it's actually worth the risk if an interim title and potential PPV points are involved ( I made a thread about this last week, Im sure you remember)
 
Might aswell make the fight, clear as day ufc struggling to find a replacement. Doesn't have to be for interim belt, just a 5 round Co main
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Shavkat would fuck Colby up.

But Colby does not deserve that fight.. so fuck him and fuck Usman too.
I don't know. I would enjoy Colby getting his shit pushed in but maybe that's just me. Shavkat ruining Colby would be a nice end to 2024.
 
Would much rather see Shavkat vs Colby than vs Usman tbh. He doesn't deserve it but he's damn entertaining.
 
Darkavius said:
I don't know. I would enjoy Colby getting his shit pushed in but maybe that's just me. Shavkat ruining Colby would be a nice end to 2024.
As long as they don't give Colby an interim TS or something like that.

But agree.

I also don't think Colvington would sign that fight.
 
