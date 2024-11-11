HHJ said: He knows if he loses to Ian Garry his career is completley over. Click to expand...

The thing about colby (that most dont want to admit) is that he's incredibly good at managing his career risks. he takes easy fights when they are valuable wins. He's not looking for hard fights that are valuable wins. He's only lost in his title fights because with his non title fight's he's been more selective (since first fighting for the title, before that'd he'd do whatever).got woodley on the slide at the right time, Smart.same thing with masvidal.big name coming off back to back title fights that got colby another title fight. Smart pick.He'll take the fight with shavkat if offered, because it's actually worth the risk if an interim title and potential PPV points are involved ( I made a thread about this last week, Im sure you remember)