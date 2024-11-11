big franklin
franklin
@Green
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2022
- Messages
- 1,091
- Reaction score
- 3,292
Yeah, with a fake background of Trump's golf course.Was he reading that off a teleprompter? It was so awkward.
He knows if he loses to Ian Garry his career is completley over.Colby was ducking Ian Garry just a couple of months ago and now he is pretending like he wants JDM. Gfto dude.
The thing about colby (that most dont want to admit) is that he's incredibly good at managing his career risks. he takes easy fights when they are valuable wins. He's not looking for hard fights that are valuable wins. He's only lost in his title fights because with his non title fight's he's been more selective (since first fighting for the title, before that'd he'd do whatever).He knows if he loses to Ian Garry his career is completley over.
Shavkat would fuck Colby up.
But Colby does not deserve that fight.. so fuck him and fuck Usman too.
As long as they don't give Colby an interim TS or something like that.I don't know. I would enjoy Colby getting his shit pushed in but maybe that's just me. Shavkat ruining Colby would be a nice end to 2024.
Colby without cheap instathots in the background that he hired for 200 bucks, is a bozo.Colby is such a try hard lol... bozo lol