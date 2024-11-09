  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Senegal vs Cameroon for best HW in the world

Is this the fight to make? They could make this in Africa and it seems it could be kinda big if well promoted.

The poster would be insane and seems easy to make some sick promos in Africa with these two. PFL Africa launches in 2025... this seems like the perfect opportunity to launch it.
 
It really seems like a no-brainer fight to make, and a more interesting one, on paper, than meets the eye, but ONE has always been averse to co-promotion, they've never done it, and Chatri is on record stating that the UFC, who doesn't co-promote (after their experience with PRIDE and one off with Mayweather), is the only company he'd do it with. They've had agreements of sorts with Pancrase and Shooto, but it was those companies champs and top prospects fighting in ONE, to my knowledge they were like LFA and Cage Warriors are for the UFC, feeders.

Reug is now probably trapped in a ONE contract in the way UFC champs are locked into theirs (or worse), so by the time these two would ever be available to square off, they'd both be old as shit. Francis would probably be long retired from MMA. I hope ONE throws a curveball and pursues that matchup, co-promotes with PFL in Saudia Arabia or something, where many of their investors are in close proximity. That benefits both sides, to a degree, bc SA can pay for it, and if ONE has any success in a PFL/Bellator vs ONE card, that shows their investors that they're using their money towards an organization with some substance. I don't think Chatri has the balls to risk it, the gamble is too big. Conclusion, the fight will, unfortunately, never happen.
 
My plan is unfolding nicely

Buchecha will sort this out once he gets a rematch against Reug Reug.
 
Let me guess that ONE will hold Seug Seug for 12-18 months with no fight.
 
LOL.. Reug Reug is such a can.

Still I would watch that fight. But make no mistake that would be a mismatch.
 
Probably, but maybe not lol. That seems to be their MO, but their champs usually don't sit for quite as long as the name guys they sign from other promotions
 
Kairat Akhmedov like 2 years ( he had no injuries)

