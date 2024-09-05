Sean O'Malley is NOT a Star.

Sean O'Malley is not a big star and can't carry UFC 306 by himself. As we already know ticket sells are abysmal and the UFC stands to lose big on this event.



UFC 292, Sterling vs O'Malley

UFC 299, O'Malley vs Vera 2

First, if you remember Aljo mentioned that he was shocked at how bad 292 sold. Also Dana never mentioned ppv numbers for these two events neither. This tells you everything you need to know imo. He'd be the first one to brag if they did anything worth while.



I personally feel that the UFC over estimated O'Malley's star power and they're gonna lose big on this event imo.