Sean O'Malley is NOT a Star.

Sean O'Malley is not a big star and can't carry UFC 306 by himself. As we already know ticket sells are abysmal and the UFC stands to lose big on this event.

UFC 292, Sterling vs O'Malley
UFC 299, O'Malley vs Vera 2
First, if you remember Aljo mentioned that he was shocked at how bad 292 sold. Also Dana never mentioned ppv numbers for these two events neither. This tells you everything you need to know imo. He'd be the first one to brag if they did anything worth while.

I personally feel that the UFC over estimated O'Malley's star power and they're gonna lose big on this event imo.
 
But look at his hair. It's so bright and colorful. And he has a podcast, which is the only proof of popularity that currently exists
 
One of the biggest stars in the UFC, probably. But not really a star.
 
Yeah Sean was their attempt to do "if you claim it, they will come" for promotion. A guy with 0.0 evidence of pull but the UFC told us all "superstar in the making" up to and including fixing fights in his favor.

As soon as he loses they'll toss that experiment to the side.
 
He has an awesome style. If he's not a star it's because UFC is shit at promoting.
 
The UFC likes to push narratives and sometimes they don't stick.
 
theincognito said:
He has an awesome style. If he's not a star it's because UFC is shit at promoting.
Sean does have a great style, but you need more than pink hair and fighting ability to be a star.
 
