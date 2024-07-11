Sciatica? Weird nerve issue and pain

So quick background story: back in 2020, I had extreme pain in my lower back and couldn't do any lower body lifts like squats and deadlifts. My physical therapist gave me stretches and exercises mainly to strengthen my glutes, and my back has been getting slowly better, but it is always sore/feeling tight. In the gym I've mostly been doing upperbody movements with some light squats and glute exercises. My back felt better so last month as a test, I carefully squatted up to 70kg and deadlifted up to 80 and my back felt fine! I was so stoked to have squats and DLs in my routine again.



Then a few days ago, I deadlifted 100kg. The first set was fine, but then on the second set, my form wasn't perfect and I felt pain in my lowerback, and I stopped immediately. I was like, shit fuck but it'll probably get better with rest and stretching. I'll have to take out DLs from my workout again for a while.



My lower back was hurting again and felt very stiff during the following couple days and but felt better after stretching and more glute exercises. Then yesterday, I was walking and I felt one side of my hip feeling very tight. I tried to stretch it but my range of motion was very limited because of how tight it was. And it got kind of scary when my leg in the knee and shin area started to feel numb and tingly. I can't tell if my lower back pain was somehow transported to my hip, or if the hip pain is so severe that it's overriding my back pain.



When I got home, it started to hurt more so I took some painkillers and stretched more. I started to look up videos on youtube to see if I can figure out what the issue is but I can't tell what exactly it is. Is it sciatica? A pinched femora nerve? Hip bursitis? There are way too many disorders.



When I lay down, having my leg straight out hurt so I had to basically sleep in a fetal position with my legs folded. Because of the pain, I took a few tramadol along with valium and smoked weed so I can numb myself enough to fall asleep.



When I woke up this morning the pain was even worse. This sucks because I really wanted to go trekking in the forest this week. I'm limping around my house to do anything.

I'm going to the doctor in a bit but I'm wondering if anyone else had experienced something like this and if so, how did you fix it?



