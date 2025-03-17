  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Have you ever felt pain like this?

I got up to take a piss and as I was standing in front of the toilet, I felt this incredibly sharp pain on the side of one foot. Felt like how I imagine it would feel like if I broke a bone in my foot. It felt like it was inside my foot.

I had to piss so I fought through the pain and checked my foot after. There were no visible marks, no wounds, no bruises, nothing. I know for sure I didn't accidentally hit anything because all I did was sit at my desk, and get up to go to the bathroom, which takes like 2-3 seconds. I'm sure I would remember if I smashed my foot on something hard enough to cause this kind of pain.

And before that I was just sitting in front of my computer working/sherdogging.

I massaged my foot to see if it would help and laid on my bed and the pain eventually subsided. The sharp pain turned into soreness and it almost cool, as if I applied one of those cooling ointments (I did not). Which is a relief because it hurt so much I wouldn't have been able to work or sleep if it persisted. Now the pain is completely gone except it feels very subtly sore. It went away as mysteriously as it came.

What the hell? Has anyone experienced something like this? Am I cursed? Just a part of getting old?

TLDR:
1. Sudden sharp and intense foot pain.
2. No explanation for it.
3. Pain subsides mysteriously after about 10 minutes.
4. Why?
 
Arthritis/gout?

Gouty aids?
 
Plantar fasciitis? I have it, but my pain hasn't been as intense as what you described. I think it would be worth it to get an ultrasound scan, that's how I found out I had it, I thought it was a sprain before that and didn't treat it properly. If it turns out to be that, you will have to make some changes - getting more comfortable shoes and doing physio exercises.

1742206995093.png

If it's not that, then you've got AIDS.
 
I'd be leaning towards plantar fascitis or gout as well.
Have you been keeping yourself hydrated and are you getting enough electrolytes?



And as expected, an AIDS diagnosis would also explain it.
 
I just had two episodes of Gout in the past 4-5 months. And it sounds like the experience you went through is Gout.

What's your diet like? Is it terrible?
 
