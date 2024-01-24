Movies Ryan Gosling calls out Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar snubs

Should they expand those categories to have more nominees?

toronto.ctvnews.ca

Ryan Gosling calls out Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar snubs

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling called out the Oscar snub of his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in response to his own nomination.
toronto.ctvnews.ca toronto.ctvnews.ca

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling called out the Oscar snub of his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in response to his own nomination.

Gosling, playing Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, was nominated for best supporting actor on Tuesday.


“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling, who grew up in Ontario, said in a statement.

Gerwig was considered an obvious choice for a best director nomination while Robbie was anticipated to get a nod for best lead actress.

Gosling acknowledged on Tuesday, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“They made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling said.
 
It was a really good fun popcorn flick but it's no Deer Hunter now is it? Because Hollywood is outraged whether he deserved an Oscar or not he's not winning anything.

Margot is still my favourite actress and she did a sterling perfect job of playing Barbie...Oscars though? Mayhaps not but as usual I haven't watched all the nominees.
 
So, is he going to boycott the Oscars or not?
 
It’s not like Margot Robbie put on a moving performance..

The Ken character was the most entertaining part of the movie, and even then it didn’t deserve a best supporting actor nomination.

They should all be happy the movie got any nominations at all.
 
Natural Order said:
It's hilarious on so many levels.

Imagine thinking him, her or the director deserve anything for that over-the-top piece of tripe. You know film is done when Barbie not getting Oscar consideration is an affront to the mentally ill leftist.
It did. Best picture.
 
