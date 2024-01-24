MXZT
Ryan Gosling calls out Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar snubs
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling called out the Oscar snub of his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in response to his own nomination.
Gosling, playing Ken to Robbie’s Barbie, was nominated for best supporting actor on Tuesday.
“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling, who grew up in Ontario, said in a statement.
Gerwig was considered an obvious choice for a best director nomination while Robbie was anticipated to get a nod for best lead actress.
Gosling acknowledged on Tuesday, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”
“They made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling said.