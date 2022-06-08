Russian HW prospect: Arslanbek Makhmudov

PBAC
Pretty scary dude at 6"5. He hits with an intention to cause damage with decent combinations. His power, size, and ability to throw would put most of the current crop in threat. Currently 14-0 13 ko 1 rtd. He sometimes looks a bit uncoordinated on the pads. If Wilder can make it to where he is using what he has I don't see why Arslan can't make a splash. The guy just looks solid, you can already tell he's gonna be tough to KO. His ring walk is the warning siren for nuclear launches.
Most recent victories were Wach and Teper. He was the first to KO Wach. Good wins for his level. Fury might be able to outbox him, not sure what Wilder and Joshua could do. Ursyk is tough to gauge.
I think next he should fight Ortiz, Pulev, Helenius, then Povetkin.
