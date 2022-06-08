Russian HW prospect: Arslanbek Makhmudov

WklySportsMemes said: 33 & prospect with no big names or wins tells you he is not as invincible as his stats and highlights make it seem. There is a reason why he is being brought along this slow.

Interesting contender if he actually fights anybody relevant. Lots to choose from. Click to expand...

He does have weaknesses. The most obvious being that his potent offense largely serves as his "defense." In the past he's struggled with movers and his power punching style, slow feet, and porous defense have resulted in him being outboxed. No surprise there. However, the guys that outboxed him were all either top or truly elite level amateurs such as Roberto Cammarelle, Clemente Russo, and Junior Fa. And, to his credit, he still managed to beat some of them like Majidov and Nistor. He allegedly had over 200 bouts as an amateur but he was never a star. Having such a professional style didn't serve him well there. It wasn't until be competed in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) that he broke ground. He was their No. 1 rated super heavyweight for a while. That's impressive given how many amateur studs he had to contend with there. In that league, and in the amateurs, he stopped a lot of quality fighters.But yeah, his handlers need to cut the cord. He's been fighting low level opposition since he turned pro and that was over 4 years ago. Granted a year of that time was impacted by the pandemic. He's currently 14-0 with a 100% KO ratio. The one thing I'm certain will translate against the top guys is his power. Stopping a highly durable Wach inside 6 rounds sent a message to the rest of the division. He has decked guys where their mouthpieces violently fly out of their mouths and out of the ring. He has scary power in both hands. I blame him being brought along this slowly on his lame management, Eye of the Tiger, along with Golden Boy. They're at a point now where they have to roll the dice with him and let this beast out of his cage. It's sink or swim time.