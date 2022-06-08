Russian HW prospect: Arslanbek Makhmudov

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,867
Reaction score
4,034
Pretty scary dude at 6"5. He hits with an intention to cause damage with decent combinations. His power, size, and ability to throw would put most of the current crop in threat. Currently 14-0 13 ko 1 rtd. He sometimes looks a bit uncoordinated on the pads. If Wilder can make it to where he is using what he has I don't see why Arslan can't make a splash. The guy just looks solid, you can already tell he's gonna be tough to KO. His ring walk is the warning siren for nuclear launches.

Most recent victories were Wach and Teper. He was the first to KO Wach. Good wins for his level. Fury might be able to outbox him, not sure what Wilder and Joshua could do. Ursyk is tough to gauge.

I think next he should fight Ortiz, Pulev, Helenius, then Povetkin.




d85_3564b-e1583861456202.jpg
 
Last edited:
2nd biggest hitter behind Wilder IMO... He's a problem and maybe the best HW prospect ATM
 
he’s the real deal, although he’s been moving along a little slowly for my taste. he’s 33 at this point and still hasn’t taken a step up. hoping he gets a legit opponent sometime this year.
 
Him and Hrgovic will be problems for the top of the division in a couple years
 
It's time for him to step up and get to work. Right now all he's doing is wasting what's left of his prime. He's huge, strong, ridiculously heavy handed, and can take a punch. A very dangerous assignment for anyone hence the air raid siren walkout theme. Imminent danger is what that shit means lol.
 
Kovalev's "Man Bag" said:
It's time for him to step up and get to work. Right now all he's doing is wasting what's left of his prime. He's huge, strong, ridiculously heavy handed, and can take a punch. A very dangerous assignment for anyone hence the air raid siren walkout theme. Imminent danger is what that shit means lol.
Click to expand...
This is why I think Ortiz, Pulev, Helenius and Povetkin should be the next steps. I don't think Dubois will go near him. I don't see any others in his near rankings that would be worth testing him on after knocking out Wach. He should aim to reach titles within 1-2 years. Once he beats Povetkin he should enter talks for a legit title. I'm not sure Chisora or Parker have much to offer.

Ursyk is an interesting one but it's gonna look like an evasive stage in Punch-Out ... or that scene from Monthy Python Life of Brian where the guy just runs away until the gladiator gets fatigued.

I kind of think Arlsan looks like a hybrid of Valuev and Vital K.
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
2nd biggest hitter behind Wilder IMO... He's a problem and maybe the best HW prospect ATM
Click to expand...
the thing is, WIlder tries to make a splash about putting a body on his record ... Arslan just outright has that ïf he dies he dies" attitude.
 
33 is pretty late in the game to still not having fought anyone, even for a heavyweight.

hopefully he gets some bigger fights soon.
 
randomg1t said:
33 is pretty late in the game to still not having fought anyone, even for a heavyweight.

hopefully he gets some bigger fights soon.
Click to expand...
yes but there's been some streamlining going on in recent years. Joshua was only 18-0 against out-of-season journeymen. 4 more fights against brass names in a little over a year will leave him with enough time to secure major fights.
 
PBAC said:
yes but there's been some streamlining going on in recent years. Joshua was only 18-0 against out-of-season journeymen. 4 more fights against brass names in a little over a year will leave him with enough time to secure major fights.
Click to expand...
true but joshua had superstardom written all over him, he was a promoter's dream, really. british, built like a greek god, olympic champion, KO artist, good looking, still young...

a 33 year old russian brute isn't quite as appealing from a marketing standpoint. we all want him to get the big fights, obviously, but i'm not sure a promotion wants to throw their weight behind him and push him forward.
 
randomg1t said:
true but joshua had superstardom written all over him, he was a promoter's dream, really. british, built like a greek god, olympic champion, KO artist, good looking, still young...

a 33 year old russian brute isn't quite as appealing from a marketing standpoint. we all want him to get the big fights, obviously, but i'm not sure a promotion wants to throw their weight behind him and push him forward.
Click to expand...
I see your point, which is why I emphasize the Ursyk angle. It depends on his handlers though and what they think they can do for him. I just don't see Ortiz or Helenius turning down a fight with him if it's on offer.
 
PBAC said:
I think next he should fight Ortiz, Pulev, Helenius, then Povetkin.
Click to expand...

Don't you think it's too early for Pulev?
Let's not feed him to the wolves right away.
 
defjaam said:
Don't you think it's too early for Pulev?
Let's not feed him to the wolves right away.
Click to expand...
I don't know. I'm just thinking given his age he needs to make a move on something. He has a good base ... I'm not seeing what he's going to pick up on if he takes another 3 years to get to that level or even if Pulev will still be around by then.
 
33 & prospect with no big names or wins tells you he is not as invincible as his stats and highlights make it seem. There is a reason why he is being brought along this slow.
Interesting contender if he actually fights anybody relevant. Lots to choose from.
 
PBAC said:
This is why I think Ortiz, Pulev, Helenius and Povetkin should be the next steps. I don't think Dubois will go near him. I don't see any others in his near rankings that would be worth testing him on after knocking out Wach. He should aim to reach titles within 1-2 years. Once he beats Povetkin he should enter talks for a legit title. I'm not sure Chisora or Parker have much to offer.

Ursyk is an interesting one but it's gonna look like an evasive stage in Punch-Out ... or that scene from Monthy Python Life of Brian where the guy just runs away until the gladiator gets fatigued.

I kind of think Arlsan looks like a hybrid of Valuev and Vital K.
Click to expand...

There's almost no chance he goes from fighting nobodies, to fighting fringe contenders/gatekeepers to the top guys. His people are probably realistic about his age and are content to let him beat on taxi drivers and the like.

I'd love to be wrong but that's just how it looks to me.
 
I heard he is having issues getting out of Canada the last 2 years because he isn't vaccinated. So thats another big issue slowing down his career, I dont believe the idea that his people are holding him back because he isnt talented enough to get to the highest level of hw boxing. His people may be taking his progression slow which combined with his current and maybe previous hurdles has him going through the ranks at a snails pace but he isnt the only advanced age HW prospect with legit talent (Joe Joyce 36, Tony Yoka 30). I do agree its pretty messed up and representative of this era that all these guys with major talent are letting their prime years slip by without even challenging themselves for various reasons.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
33 & prospect with no big names or wins tells you he is not as invincible as his stats and highlights make it seem. There is a reason why he is being brought along this slow.
Interesting contender if he actually fights anybody relevant. Lots to choose from.
Click to expand...
He does have weaknesses. The most obvious being that his potent offense largely serves as his "defense." In the past he's struggled with movers and his power punching style, slow feet, and porous defense have resulted in him being outboxed. No surprise there. However, the guys that outboxed him were all either top or truly elite level amateurs such as Roberto Cammarelle, Clemente Russo, and Junior Fa. And, to his credit, he still managed to beat some of them like Majidov and Nistor. He allegedly had over 200 bouts as an amateur but he was never a star. Having such a professional style didn't serve him well there. It wasn't until be competed in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) that he broke ground. He was their No. 1 rated super heavyweight for a while. That's impressive given how many amateur studs he had to contend with there. In that league, and in the amateurs, he stopped a lot of quality fighters.

But yeah, his handlers need to cut the cord. He's been fighting low level opposition since he turned pro and that was over 4 years ago. Granted a year of that time was impacted by the pandemic. He's currently 14-0 with a 100% KO ratio. The one thing I'm certain will translate against the top guys is his power. Stopping a highly durable Wach inside 6 rounds sent a message to the rest of the division. He has decked guys where their mouthpieces violently fly out of their mouths and out of the ring. He has scary power in both hands. I blame him being brought along this slowly on his lame management, Eye of the Tiger, along with Golden Boy. They're at a point now where they have to roll the dice with him and let this beast out of his cage. It's sink or swim time.
 
Last edited:
The guy we are watching tonight is legit (Jalolov), this guy is as unproven as that Big Baby guy (either one of them) Doesn't Golden Boy promote T. Dong another giant unproven HW they have a horrible habit of not pushing their talent imo.

I remember when people were 100% sure that Alexander Dimitrenko thinking he was the next Klitschko and this guy could turn out to not even be as good as him.

All that said a couple of fights against legitimate opponents could tell us if his guy will even smell title contention. I mean folks thought Valuev was not likely to win a title too. Just questions everywhere regarding this guy for me.
 
RizinSon88 said:
Doesn't Golden Boy promote T. Dong another giant unproven HW they have a horrible habit of not pushing their talent imo.
Click to expand...
That's basically what I just got done saying. Golden Boy takes too long to bring their fighters along. Ryan Garcia, for example, still hasn't fought for a world title yet (excluding interim) and he's been a star for several years now. I understand a slow burn for such a young fighter like Garcia but Makhmudov is 33 so time is ticking. It's my understanding that opponents are hesitant to fight this guy. Not surprising because he's very dangerous and right now he is all risk and no reward. He'll have to continue working his way up one of the sanctioning body's rankings instead. The WBC currently has him rated the No. 6 fighter in the HW division. The WBA has him rated No. 7.
RizinSon88 said:
I remember when people were 100% sure that Alexander Dimitrenko thinking he was the next Klitschko and this guy could turn out to not even be as good as him.
Click to expand...
That's possible. We won't know until Makhmudov steps up and actually fights the top guys of the division.
RizinSon88 said:
All that said a couple of fights against legitimate opponents could tell us if his guy will even smell title contention. I mean folks thought Valuev was not likely to win a title too. Just questions everywhere regarding this guy for me.
Click to expand...
True. Realistically though he's already capable of winning a world title. Anyone who is as big, strong, and powerful as Makhmudov would have a real puncher's chance in there against anyone. Wilder made it to the top largely on his power and durability. If Makhmudov also proves to be durable then he'll be a nightmare to deal with. Even for the division's best boxers (Usyk & Fury) it'll be a tight rope act. He's that dangerous.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,741
Messages
56,071,900
Members
175,061
Latest member
JackInTheBox

Share this page

Back
Top