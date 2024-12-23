Rogan should offer an apology to Belal

I understand the joke about "remember the name" and stuff, but Joe Rogan clearly as a comedian understood the joke of saying something like "the security doesnt know he's the champ".



UFC championship, espeically welterweight, is an incredible achievement. By making a joke like that, you have dishonored not only your comrades in the UFC but also the legacy of the sport. I believe Belal is entitled to a public apology from Rogan, while the joke was humorous in its elements, it was contrived in that it loses the axiomatic role that such a championship plays. Champions should be regarded with respect, honored, and esteemed.