Rogan should offer an apology to Belal

UFCBlackbelt

UFCBlackbelt

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 23, 2017
Messages
1,137
Reaction score
215
I understand the joke about "remember the name" and stuff, but Joe Rogan clearly as a comedian understood the joke of saying something like "the security doesnt know he's the champ".

UFC championship, espeically welterweight, is an incredible achievement. By making a joke like that, you have dishonored not only your comrades in the UFC but also the legacy of the sport. I believe Belal is entitled to a public apology from Rogan, while the joke was humorous in its elements, it was contrived in that it loses the axiomatic role that such a championship plays. Champions should be regarded with respect, honored, and esteemed.
 
....but they dont respect their fighters. You can check everything between shirt merch and hall of fame. Its clear.
 
UFCBlackbelt said:
I understand the joke about "remember the name" and stuff, but Joe Rogan clearly as a comedian understood the joke of saying something like "the security doesnt know he's the champ".

UFC championship, espeically welterweight, is an incredible achievement. By making a joke like that, you have dishonored not only your comrades in the UFC but also the legacy of the sport. I believe Belal is entitled to a public apology from Rogan, while the joke was humorous in its elements, it was contrived in that it loses the axiomatic role that such a championship plays. Champions should be regarded with respect, honored, and esteemed.
Click to expand...

There's a gif for this post that has an Asian dude at a desk during class who gives an appropriate response.
 
Belal should tank Rogan and be grateful, 4 viewers to 4 million viewers that octagon interview went from

TANK HIM
AND BE GRATEFUL
 
pretty sure it was just an observation,

he didn't make a joke, it actually happened.

there is a reason for, "remember the name" or whatever his deal is.

no one remembers the name.

reminds me of my drunk ass friend, telling all the female bartenders to remember his name!

its like a desperate cry for recognition.
 
No he doesnt. Although you know whats funny calling yourself UFC Blackbelt. Are you a Black belt? Are you a UFC Fighter? Took people brain damage to get there and you call yourself that? If not you owe a whole lot of apologizing to all UFC Fighters then the blackbelts if such accolades can not be found. Your out of order not the other way around.
 
UFCBlackbelt said:
I understand the joke about "remember the name" and stuff, but Joe Rogan clearly as a comedian understood the joke of saying something like "the security doesnt know he's the champ".

UFC championship, espeically welterweight, is an incredible achievement. By making a joke like that, you have dishonored not only your comrades in the UFC but also the legacy of the sport. I believe Belal is entitled to a public apology from Rogan, while the joke was humorous in its elements, it was contrived in that it loses the axiomatic role that such a championship plays. Champions should be regarded with respect, honored, and esteemed.
Click to expand...
That was a story Joe told about Leon Edwards not belal Muhammad.

Unless it's happened twice.
Joe was in a club and Leon Edwards was there and Joe invited him to sit with him in VIP. When Leon tried to enter the VIP area the security stopped him and and had to talk to the security and explain to them everything was fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

tryfi
UFC fights to make after UFC 304 Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
1
Views
657
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,098
Messages
56,691,226
Members
175,353
Latest member
deermeex

Share this page

Back
Top