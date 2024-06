Lights Out 101 said: I've got a feeling Chimaev gets it done, I'm just not sure how. I'll lean towards 3rd round sub.



I'm still impressed by the Usman and Burns wins and I'm not sure why everyone has done a 180 on Khamzat just because he had the audacity to not steamroll those guys. Click to expand...

when you say you're going to kill everybody but then you mostly just hug everybody, you're selling wolf tickets. Burns fight was 2 yrs ago at a different weight class and the Usman fight was on short notice. Whittaker will be the 1st actual MW he fights since he beat Meerschaert 4 yrs ago.what's impressive to me is that he made it all the way to the top 10 of a division with only 2 wins 4 yrs ago vs guys who were never top 10 MWs.