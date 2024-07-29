News Robelis Despaigne vs Austen Lane is set for October 19

Who wins?

Loser leaves town fight.

If Despaigne loses to Lane then he doesn't deserve to be in the UFC.

Hell, the only reason they are here to begin with is because HW is so bad.

They let guys like Reem and Rothwell and even guys like Sakai go but have these absolute bottom dwellers around.

It's insane to think how much hype Despaigne had going into his debut and especially his last fight.
 
Robalis exposed, I'm sad. He should KO Lane though.
 
Why insane? He's fun. I don't think anyone thinks he is some high caliber guy
 
lol hopefully Despaigne has been rounding out his game because I want to cheer for him.
 
Robelis, gonna bring Despaigne on Austen Lane!

People calling Despaigne a fraud {<jordan} The dude has 5 fights. Cut him some fucking slack.
 
If Lane has functioning brain and a gastank he should win. He shouldnt trade with him at all.
 
Despaigne is dead to me after that last fight of his.
 
Two cans.

If Lane can survive the first minute he’ll win. Robelis has no cardio.
 
Lane shouldn’t train anything for this fight but ducking under for double leg TDs after a looping punch.
 
