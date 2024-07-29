BoxerMaurits
Why insane? He's fun. I don't think anyone thinks he is some high caliber guyLoser leaves town fight.
If Despaigne loses to Lane then he doesn't deserve to be in the UFC.
Hell, the only reason they are here to begin with is because HW is so bad.
They let guys like Reem and Rothwell and even guys like Sakai go but have these absolute bottom dwellers around.
It's insane to think how much hype Despaigne had going into his debut and especially his last fight.
I mean he got outwrestled by a former pro boxer in his last fight.People calling Despaigne a fraud The dude has 5 fights. Cut him some fucking slack.
Just cut the young prospect some slack, right!? Give him 5 years and when he hits his prime at 40, he'll be unstoppable.People calling Despaigne a fraud The dude has 5 fights. Cut him some fucking slack.
40 is the new 30 at HWJust cut the young prospect some slack, right!? Give him 5 years and when he hits his prime at 40, he'll be unstoppable.