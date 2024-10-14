Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira Saturday October 19 4pm et ESPN+

Hey folks! This Saturday it's UFC Fight Night 245: Hernandez vs. Pereira, live from the Apex in Lax Vegas. Also known as UFC Vegas 99.

This thread is for pre-fight discussion throughout the week leading up to weigh-ins. You may provide your comments, thoughts, breakdowns previews and predictions throughout the week. This is your thread Sherdoggers!

You may also post updates to the card if they arise. Be sure to follow the general rules here and most important please be civil toward one another. Enjoy fight week. The floor is yours!

Date/Time: Saturday 10.19.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11

Main Event. Middleweight.

Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez

ANTHONY HERNANDEZ 12-2-0​

vs


MICHEL PEREIRA 31-11-0​


10
Rob Font

Rob
Font
20-8-0		Bantamweight
Kyler 'Matrix' Phillips

Kyler
Phillips
12-2-0
9
Charles 'InnerG' Johnson

Charles
Johnson
16-6-0		Flyweight
Su 'Tibetan Eagle' Mudaerji

Su
Mudaerji
16-6-0
8
Brady 'Bam Bam' Hiestand

Brady
Hiestand
8-2-0		Bantamweight
Jake 'White Kong' Hadley

Jake
Hadley
11-3-0
7
Darren 'The Damage' Elkins

Darren
Elkins
28-11-0		Featherweight
Daniel 'The Pit' Pineda

Daniel
Pineda
28-16-0
6Matheus
Nicolau
19-4-1		FlyweightAsu
Almabaev
20-2-0
5Brad
Katona
14-3-0		BantamweightJean
Matsumoto
15-0-0
4Joselyne
Edwards
13-6-0		BantamweightTamires
Vidal
7-3-0
3Jessica
Penne
14-7-0		StrawweightElise
Reed
7-4-0
2Melissa
Martinez
7-1-0		StrawweightAlice
Ardelean
9-6-0
1Austen
Lane
12-5-0		HeavyweightRobelis
Despaigne
5-1-0

UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira

UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira pits Anthony Fluffy Hernandez vs Michel Demolidor Pereira fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Oct 19, 2024.
On this weeks's Shillan & Duffy podcast, filling in for Shillan is Dayne Fox, the newest member of the Sherdog radio / podcast team. He has dry sense of humor and a lot of cool insights into the card. Good work Mr. Fox!



Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 245 Preview​

BEN DUFFY DAYNE FOX OCT 14, 2024
Ben is joined by special guest Dayne Fox as they preview UFC Fight Night 245, with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. Side topics include retired professional wrestler Amish Roadkill, amateur wrestling great turned MMA pioneer Mike Van Arsdale, and (we promise) the last time you'll hear about Duffy's survival plan in the event of Waffle House armageddon.

0:00 Intro
5:47 Austen Lane (12-5, 1 NC) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-1)
16:00 Melissa Martinez (7-1) vs. Alice Ardelean (9-6)
24:51 Jessica Penne (14-7) vs. Elise Reed (7-4)
34:43 Joselyne Edwards (13-6) vs. Tamires Vidal (7-3)
46:16 Brad Katona (14-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (15-0)
56:46 Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Asu Almabaev (20-2)
1:07:35 Darren Elkins (28-11) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC)
1:21:37 Brady Hiestand (8-2) vs. Jake Hadley (11-3)
1:34:27 Charles Johnson (16-6) vs. Su Mudaerji (16-6)
1:47:26 Rob Font (20-8) vs. Kyler Phillips (12-2)
2:03:13 Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) vs. Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC)
2:20:02 A quick rundown of all of the picks
 
Dang I was hoping Poatan was fighting again!! :D
st,small,507x507-pad,600x600,f8f8f8.u8.jpg
 
One of the most unhinged and entertaining fighting styles there is. Michel Pereira has hit his stride.

giphy.gif
 
