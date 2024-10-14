Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira Saturday October 19 4pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hey folks! This Saturday it's UFC Fight Night 245: Hernandez vs. Pereira, live from the Apex in Lax Vegas. Also known as UFC Vegas 99.
This thread is for pre-fight discussion throughout the week leading up to weigh-ins. You may provide your comments, thoughts, breakdowns previews and predictions throughout the week. This is your thread Sherdoggers!
You may also post updates to the card if they arise. Be sure to follow the general rules here and most important please be civil toward one another. Enjoy fight week. The floor is yours!
Date/Time: Saturday 10.19.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
OCT 19, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Main Event. Middleweight.
On this weeks's Shillan & Duffy podcast, filling in for Shillan is Dayne Fox, the newest member of the Sherdog radio / podcast team. He has dry sense of humor and a lot of cool insights into the card. Good work Mr. Fox!
BEN DUFFY DAYNE FOX OCT 14, 2024 COMMENTS
Ben is joined by special guest Dayne Fox as they preview UFC Fight Night 245, with detailed predictions and picks for all 11 fights. Side topics include retired professional wrestler Amish Roadkill, amateur wrestling great turned MMA pioneer Mike Van Arsdale, and (we promise) the last time you'll hear about Duffy's survival plan in the event of Waffle House armageddon.
0:00 Intro
5:47 Austen Lane (12-5, 1 NC) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-1)
16:00 Melissa Martinez (7-1) vs. Alice Ardelean (9-6)
24:51 Jessica Penne (14-7) vs. Elise Reed (7-4)
34:43 Joselyne Edwards (13-6) vs. Tamires Vidal (7-3)
46:16 Brad Katona (14-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (15-0)
56:46 Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Asu Almabaev (20-2)
1:07:35 Darren Elkins (28-11) vs. Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC)
1:21:37 Brady Hiestand (8-2) vs. Jake Hadley (11-3)
1:34:27 Charles Johnson (16-6) vs. Su Mudaerji (16-6)
1:47:26 Rob Font (20-8) vs. Kyler Phillips (12-2)
2:03:13 Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) vs. Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC)
2:20:02 A quick rundown of all of the picks
ANTHONY HERNANDEZ 12-2-0
MICHEL PEREIRA 31-11-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|10
Rob
Font
20-8-0
|Bantamweight
Kyler
Phillips
12-2-0
|9
Charles
Johnson
16-6-0
|Flyweight
Su
Mudaerji
16-6-0
|8
Brady
Hiestand
8-2-0
|Bantamweight
Jake
Hadley
11-3-0
|7
Darren
Elkins
28-11-0
|Featherweight
Daniel
Pineda
28-16-0
|6
|Matheus
Nicolau
19-4-1
|Flyweight
|Asu
Almabaev
20-2-0
|5
|Brad
Katona
14-3-0
|Bantamweight
|Jean
Matsumoto
15-0-0
|4
|Joselyne
Edwards
13-6-0
|Bantamweight
|Tamires
Vidal
7-3-0
|3
|Jessica
Penne
14-7-0
|Strawweight
|Elise
Reed
7-4-0
|2
|Melissa
Martinez
7-1-0
|Strawweight
|Alice
Ardelean
9-6-0
|1
|Austen
Lane
12-5-0
|Heavyweight
|Robelis
Despaigne
5-1-0
UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira
UFC Fight Night 245 - Hernandez vs. Pereira pits Anthony Fluffy Hernandez vs Michel Demolidor Pereira fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Oct 19, 2024.
