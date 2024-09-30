Pre-fight discussion UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday October 5 Prelims 6pm et ESPN+ Main 10pm et PPV

PurpleStorm
This Saturday it's UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 6pm et on ESPN+ and the Main Card is at 10pm et on PPV. Here's the pre-fight discussion.
Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Main Card PPV 10 PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 8 PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM et
OCT 5, 2024DELTA CENTER, SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN SEP 30, 2024COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 307, which goes down on Saturday in Salt Lake City and is topped by a pair of undisputed title fights.
UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
0:00 Intro: Fighters that, if you don't like them, you don't like MMA
13:01 Court McGee (21-13) vs. Tim Means (33-16-1, 1 NC)
22:58 Ryan Spann (21-10) vs. Ovince St. Preux (27-17)
34:01 Carla Esparza (19-7) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-7)
47:05 Alexander Hernandez (14-8) vs. Austin Hubbard (16-7)
56:20 Cesar Almeida (5-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-6)
1:04:38 Marina Rodriguez (17-4-2) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (16-5)
1:13:28 Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (19-6)
1:26:58 Roman Dolidze (13-3) vs. Kevin Holland (26-11, 1 NC)
1:38:40 Ketlen Vieira (14-3) vs. Kayla Harrison (17-1)
1:54:20 Jose Aldo (32-8) vs. Mario Bautista (14-2)
2:11:44 Raquel Pennington (16-8) vs. Julianna Pena (11-5)
2:23:12 Alex Pereira (11-2) vs. Khalil Rountree (13-5, 1 NC)
2:41:56 A quick rundown of all the picks
UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.October 5, 2024
Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Main Card PPV 10 PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 8 PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM et
UFC 307 - PEREIRA VS. ROUNTREEUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 5, 2024
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
ALEX PEREIRA 11-2-0
KHALIL ROUNTREE 13-5-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Raquel
Pennington
16-8-0
|TITLE FIGHT
Bantamweight
Julianna
Pena
11-5-0
|10
Jose
Aldo
32-8-0
Bantamweight
Mario
Bautista
14-2-0
|9
Ketlen
Vieira
14-3-0
Bantamweight
Kayla
Harrison
17-1-0
|8
Roman
Dolidze
13-3-0
Middleweight
Kevin
Holland
26-11-0
|7
Stephen
Thompson
17-7-1
Welterweight
Joaquin
Buckley
19-6-0
|6
|Marina
Rodriguez
17-4-2
|Strawweight
|Iasmin
Lucindo
16-5-0
|5
|Cesar
Almeida
5-1-0
|Middleweight
|Ihor
Potieria
20-6-0
|4
|Alexander
Hernandez
14-8-0
|Lightweight
|Austin
Hubbard
16-7-0
|3
|Carla
Esparza
19-7-0
|Strawweight
|Tecia
Pennington
13-7-0
|2
|Ryan
Spann
21-10-0
|Light Heavyweight
|Ovince
St. Preux
27-17-0
|1
|Court
McGee
21-13-0
|Welterweight
|Tim
Means
33-16-1
