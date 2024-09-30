Pre-fight discussion UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday October 5 Prelims 6pm et ESPN+ Main 10pm et PPV

This Saturday it's UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 6pm et on ESPN+ and the Main Card is at 10pm et on PPV. Here's the pre-fight discussion.

UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.​

October 5, 2024
Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
Main Card PPV 10 PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 8 PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6 PM et

UFC 307


UFC 307 - PEREIRA VS. ROUNTREE​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 5, 2024
United States
DELTA CENTER, SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Alex 'Poatan' Pereira

ALEX PEREIRA 11-2-0​



vs



KHALIL ROUNTREE 13-5-0​

MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington

Raquel
Pennington
16-8-0		TITLE FIGHT
vs

Bantamweight
Julianna 'The Venezuelan Vixen' Pena

Julianna
Pena
11-5-0
10
Jose 'Junior' Aldo

Jose
Aldo
32-8-0
vs

Bantamweight
Mario Bautista

Mario
Bautista
14-2-0
9
Ketlen 'Fenomeno' Vieira

Ketlen
Vieira
14-3-0
vs

Bantamweight
Kayla Harrison

Kayla
Harrison
17-1-0
8
Roman 'The Caucasian' Dolidze

Roman
Dolidze
13-3-0
vs

Middleweight
Kevin 'Trailblazer' Holland

Kevin
Holland
26-11-0
7
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Stephen
Thompson
17-7-1
vs

Welterweight
Joaquin 'New Mansa' Buckley

Joaquin
Buckley
19-6-0
6Marina
Rodriguez
17-4-2		StrawweightIasmin
Lucindo
16-5-0
5Cesar
Almeida
5-1-0		MiddleweightIhor
Potieria
20-6-0
4Alexander
Hernandez
14-8-0		LightweightAustin
Hubbard
16-7-0
3Carla
Esparza
19-7-0		StrawweightTecia
Pennington
13-7-0
2Ryan
Spann
21-10-0		Light HeavyweightOvince
St. Preux
27-17-0
1Court
McGee
21-13-0		WelterweightTim
Means
33-16-1



Shillan and Duffy: UFC 307 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN SEP 30, 2024
Keith and Ben preview UFC 307, which goes down on Saturday in Salt Lake City and is topped by a pair of undisputed title fights.

UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!



0:00 Intro: Fighters that, if you don't like them, you don't like MMA
13:01 Court McGee (21-13) vs. Tim Means (33-16-1, 1 NC)
22:58 Ryan Spann (21-10) vs. Ovince St. Preux (27-17)
34:01 Carla Esparza (19-7) vs. Tecia Pennington (13-7)
47:05 Alexander Hernandez (14-8) vs. Austin Hubbard (16-7)
56:20 Cesar Almeida (5-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-6)
1:04:38 Marina Rodriguez (17-4-2) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (16-5)
1:13:28 Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (19-6)
1:26:58 Roman Dolidze (13-3) vs. Kevin Holland (26-11, 1 NC)
1:38:40 Ketlen Vieira (14-3) vs. Kayla Harrison (17-1)
1:54:20 Jose Aldo (32-8) vs. Mario Bautista (14-2)
2:11:44 Raquel Pennington (16-8) vs. Julianna Pena (11-5)
2:23:12 Alex Pereira (11-2) vs. Khalil Rountree (13-5, 1 NC)
2:41:56 A quick rundown of all the picks
 
