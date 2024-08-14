



“I’m thinking about wrapping it up around 36. That’s what? Two and a half years, so I feel like 36 is a good age to like really have a solid crack at something else.

Whatever that is I want to do, you know? I do all the normal things, save more than I spend, look to buy land and investment properties whenever I can afford it.

I’m looking to push my dreams ahead. I’m not really moving into anything I need to dedicate too much focus towards, because I do believe that everything you do

that isn’t fighting takes away a little bit of that mental mind space you have, and you don’t have a lot of this.”



"That's why I accepted Chimaev now, I want to fight by the end of the year. If they give me a title fight next, I would be happy. If the fight with Dricus and Adesanya

were to happen and then they say, ‘Hey, wait until next year and you can fight for the title' I’d wait. What’s an extra couple months, right? It’s a title fight!"