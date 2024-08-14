Media Rob Whittaker, soon 34, says he's retired within two years

“I’m thinking about wrapping it up around 36. That’s what? Two and a half years, so I feel like 36 is a good age to like really have a solid crack at something else.
Whatever that is I want to do, you know? I do all the normal things, save more than I spend, look to buy land and investment properties whenever I can afford it.
I’m looking to push my dreams ahead. I’m not really moving into anything I need to dedicate too much focus towards, because I do believe that everything you do
that isn’t fighting takes away a little bit of that mental mind space you have, and you don’t have a lot of this.”

"That's why I accepted Chimaev now, I want to fight by the end of the year. If they give me a title fight next, I would be happy. If the fight with Dricus and Adesanya
were to happen and then they say, ‘Hey, wait until next year and you can fight for the title' I’d wait. What’s an extra couple months, right? It’s a title fight!"
 
Rob bless. Will support him no matter what win or lose.
A very classy and humble fighter and true representative of the sport.
One of my friends got the lucky chance to meet and take a photo of him holding his belt and he had nothing but good things to say about Rob
 
He's not Saint Jon but he's a nice guy
 
I hope Bobby gets the belt one more time before he calls it a day.
 
