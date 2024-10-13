I’m worried about Rob against Khamzat

I think he might do a decent job defending the takedowns, but that'll it be enough of a threat which will open Rob up on the feet

Rob seems to be going into this one with a wrestling heavy mindset as well, Khamzat isn't a great striker but he can crack from time to time.



He stance switches too, which does seem to be a hard thing for Rob to get a read on at times(Izzy, WB, Cannonier, DDP), while those guys are better strikers compared to Khamzat from what we've seen, if he combines it with a takedown threat he can present some issues and hurt Rob who doesn't have a great chin



I'm very 50/50 on this one, should be interesting