I’m worried about Rob against Khamzat

Cowboy Kurt Angle
I’m getting worried about Whittaker. Rob has been my favourite fighter for awhile , but he’s getting older and seems to bring stock piling injury’s or disadvantages. The Dricus fight he had a broken ankle, the Costa fight he had the flu, and something was wrong with his head apparently when he fought Ikram. I’m worried that Khamzats going to rag doll Rob because of the adjustments he makes, like training at altitude and whatnot. I’m just not as confident in Rob beating Khamzat this time; I feel like he would have beat Khamzat in Saudi Arabia.