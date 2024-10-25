I hope Ilia wins, and Chimaev loses

Koro_11

Koro_11

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,338
Reaction score
22,005
But I’m not cheering for Rob and I have nothing against Max. I just think this would be better for the divisions.

Overall, Max has been that guy that’s derailed every contender for a while now and him winning it would mean Max vs Volk again and I’m not interested in that at all.

Whittaker is stale too, but Chimaev is too unreliable to be someone I would want to have the title.

I think the Topuria winning and fighting Diego Lopez next, and Rob getting the winner of Strickland and Dricus would be the best outcome.
 
I agree with you that Khamzat is too unreliable. I'd be worried if he became champion that he'd end up fighting once a year in Abu Dhabi and the division would grind to a halt.
 
You can't stop the Goatmaev train, you can only embrace it or cope. <Fedor23>
 
I have Topuria and Khamzat winning
For who I want to win, I'm neutral on the main event and rooting Whittaker in the co-main(don't think it'll happen tho)
 
Chimaev looked amazing sparring with that olympic wrestler.

But I get a feeling that he's degenerated, his demeanour is much more guarded / wounded, and he looks physically less robust.

If Khamzat wants to win he needs to finish Whittaker on the ground early, his striking power seems to have decreased. If the fight gets to the third / fourth round, Whittaker is going to outpoint him then drown him imo.

Khamzat has had a testy training period (not consistent) lots of interupptions, where as whittaker has had a really good solid consistent year of training.
 
Same bro

The TopGun haters are getting insufferable
 
Good must triumph over evil.

Edit: Unless you are Jon Jones then it is god testing one of his flock or something like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang
W
Which FW gets their first title shot next? And which matchup vs Ilia is most compelling?
Replies
2
Views
429
filthybliss
filthybliss
13 others
Max Holloway the GOAT if he beats Ilia and Volk next?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
DanDragon Machi
Diego Lopes or Khamzat Chimaev: Who do you think is gonna be champ first?
2
Replies
33
Views
736
Vampire life
Vampire life
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
396
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,425
Messages
56,389,556
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top