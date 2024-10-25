I hope Ilia wins, and Chimaev loses

But I’m not cheering for Rob and I have nothing against Max. I just think this would be better for the divisions.



Overall, Max has been that guy that’s derailed every contender for a while now and him winning it would mean Max vs Volk again and I’m not interested in that at all.



Whittaker is stale too, but Chimaev is too unreliable to be someone I would want to have the title.



I think the Topuria winning and fighting Diego Lopez next, and Rob getting the winner of Strickland and Dricus would be the best outcome.