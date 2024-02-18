Rob can’t finish a sandwich

Koro_11
Someone remind me the last time he got a finish?
People seem to give him this reputation that he’s some destroyer, but Costa walked out of that fight looking as pretty as he did when he walked in.
No hate, can’t remember the last time Rob won that It wasn’t a close decision.
