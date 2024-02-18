Rob can’t finish a sandwich

Someone remind me the last time he got a finish?

People seem to give him this reputation that he’s some destroyer, but Costa walked out of that fight looking as pretty as he did when he walked in.

No hate, can’t remember the last time Rob won that It wasn’t a close decision.
 
Tapatio said:
And when was the last time Costa finished someone?
Rockhold! Wait, no, that was Mike "the GOAT" Perry in bareknuckle. Costa and Branch are the only two guys who haven't finished Rockhold since 2015.
 
Tapatio said:
And when was the last time Costa finished someone?
What does this have to do with Costa, I’m just talking about Rob.

Either way, I bet Costas last finish was more recent than Rob’s , despite the fact that he hardly ever fights.
 
Koro_11 said:
Someone remind me the last time he got a finish?

People seem to give him this reputation that he’s some destroyer, but Costa walked out of that fight looking as pretty as he did when he walked in.

No hate, can’t remember the last time Rob won that It wasn’t a close decision.
Who says Whittaker's a destroyer? Most people say he's a point fighter nowadays
Also he won the Vettori fight pretty clearly

I will say that whoever scored it 30-27 needs to get their eyes checked tho, Costa won the first and it should've been 29-28 across the board for Whittaker
 
