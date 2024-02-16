Israel Adesanya Gives His Pick for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Fight

Substance Abuse
Keyboard Warrior Deluxe
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 150,898
- Reaction score
- 173,564
Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has assessed how the battle between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa could play out.
While the title he formerly held was on the line at last month's pay-per-view event in Toronto, Canada, Adesanya will no doubt have a similarly close eye on the major matchup at 185 pounds set for Anaheim, California, this weekend.
In the UFC 298 co-main event, ex-champ Whittaker and former title challenger Costa will collide in pursuit of advancing their ambitions of gold.
For Whittaker, this will mark his first outing since a shock defeat to now-kingpin Dricus Du Plessis seven months ago. But Costa's layoff significantly surpasses that, with the Brazilian not entering the cage since August 2022.
Although "Borrachinha" has vowed to show a completely new version of himself en route to a statement-making win at the Honda Center, Adesanya is backing his other former opponent...
"Stylistically, let me see. I think Rob's gonna wrestle him. Rob can definitely land the takedown, maybe not early on," Adesanya said. "Rob will be at distance, feints, pump-faking, doing his f*cking oblique kick. Costa, I think he'll go to Rob. He might not respect Rob, unless Rob gets some respect straight away with the jab or his leg kicks or right hand.
"Costa will try to walk him down, but if Rob's smart, don't get to the fence because that's where he'll bully you," Adesanya continued. "Use good footwork. If Rob ends up behind the black line, that's when Costa's gonna put the pressure on. He does his best work when people are on the fence... I feel Rob will win by decision, UD. He's gonna land a couple takedowns. He might rock Costa, but I don't think so."
Whittaker will unsurprisingly enter UFC 298 as the favorite, with many expressing doubt over Costa's chances given his recent layoff and performance last time out against Luke Rockhold.
Nevertheless, "Borrachinha" has promised to deliver the kind of upset that saw Du Plessis push toward the title on the back of defeating Whittaker.
Link: Adesanya Gives Whitaker/Costa Pick