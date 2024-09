No doubt DDP at 185, not because Ank isn't any good. At 205, Poatan seems comfortable and healthy, if he goes down again, I think it will be a mistake.



He will be drained, and oh by the way, fighting an elite Champion who can fight in any facet of MMA. Plus, DDP will not be depleted, he will be fighting in his natural weight class so his chin will be better. Alex best bet is to get him out of there early during one of his lunging strikes.



I think DDP gets on the inside, gets his hands on Poatan, drags him down, maybe a trip, it won't be a traditional werstling shot, then DDP wears him out until he subs him.



If Alex had stayed at MW and fought DDP, it might turn out differently, but going up, feeling the comfort and difference both physically and mentally, than going down again is a recipe for disaster.