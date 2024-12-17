1- Slash disability payments to those who can and should clearly get a fucking job.

My god this isn't the 1920's when you had to be cutting wood or killing beavers for their pelts or building model Ts on the assembly line next to Rosie the riveter ...and yeah please don't come at me with a bunch of history nerd bullshit well actually the model T wasn't built on assembly lines kind of weak cheese because nobody respect that......most of us sit on our assess typing useless shit into computers and half of us don't even need to leave our house to do it. Oh and prosecute the doctors that pass out these fake disability diagnoses all day every day for fraud.



Now of course there are plenty of people who need full disability because they have crippling diseases that fully incapacitate them, and I want them to get wha they need to survive. leave them alone, but I have a family member who hasn't worked in decades because of a broken leg and maybe real maybe not blood clot from it. So please explain to me why people like that can't work help desk, or computer based, or telemarketing jobs? As far as I can tell all they do is sit on their ass eating and posting shit on facebook, and drive out to buy more fast food, so why can't they figure out a job for decades. Uber, Door Dash, Cold Calling, something, your online or the cell phone all goddamn day, do it so you get paid.



2- Next, set up a sting for people who abuse housing stipends too, and section 8 payments. Friend went to rent a small house he bought, everyone came in and said "I get government rental assistance (and some were also "disabled") but I also do ________ under the table". And some of those _____ were roofing or carpentry or tree work so how disabled are you again?



So I got to thinking why not to catch a predator (not don frye) these people and strip them of the government assistance and let them work their damn under the table jobs. Get enough of those going that it makes a dent and scares them. Film it and I'll watch the youtube videos of "I'm chris hansen and you no longer get government handouts" is a great line.



3- Now I don't think Elon is going to like this one but stop subsidizing electric vehichles......Holy shit, we got homelessness and hunger in every state and county in America and your giving tax breaks to people buying $70,000 dollar third cars? Are you nucking futs. I mean realistically stop subsidizing most industries, farmers yeah we need food, but airlines, fuck em, make it expensive as hell to fly it is a luxury not a birthright and y'all act like goddamn shithouse rats on the planes nowadays. I thought pure capitalism meant some businesses fail and the pressure to compete made only the best businesses survive not, lets prop up Morgan Fucking Stanley and give diamond buyers a bailout. If your shitty car company or airline can't make it in a global dogfight, well hopefully some other company will but don't prop up the losers or politically connected, not on my fucking tax dime...



4- Slash funding for the arts. Not eliminate it completely, please fund some programs for kids up through high school but after that, you want to sing, dance, throw monkey shit on a canvas or write stoned lemur poems for a living, be great enough at those things to have people be willing to pay you enough to live on or get a real job and do those as your hobby for funsies.



5- I guess this one is more for the governors, but form an anti-corruption accounting task force, target a local county or two, send in forensic auditors with really sharp pencils and find all the goddamn double dipping, no show jobs, hand out whistles to everyone and see how many blow it and point to the same few corrupt officials then investigate those complaints, and prosecute the real ones, and publicize any jail sentences or large financial recoveries this team makes, then move them on to the next county you choose. After one or two or 5 of these, the other counties are gonna finally figure out "shit eventually they are going to come here and catch me using my power to force people to build my house and pool, or that I've been embezzling for 3 decades, or my assistant is actually my nephew and hasn't worked a single minute yet been paid for 7 years, and I don't want to go to jail' and they will clean themselves up.



6- Outlaw lobbying



7- Simplify the tax codes, hire more IRS agents and give them the ability to seek out and prosecute tax evasion once the codes are easily understood and most if not all loopholes become nooses.



8- Make legal immigration work for skilled workers and try to steal the talent from other countries. Worked with a Dutch girl we all loved, she spent thousands on immigration lawyers trying to stay here and we wanted her to stay. She was well educated, hard working and honest, she lost her immigration case and ended up moving to Mexico to work there. Our loss, Mexico's gain. So yeah stricter borders don't bother my bleeding heart at all but give the people here, working and staying out of trouble with the law a chance to keep the lives they've risked to get here and build something for themselves a frigging break and don't mass deport them but if you do please start with all the guest workers for any TRUMP industry first to prove your money is where your mouth is.



Yes I lean left hard, but that doesn't mean I want to throw money away on all of the corruption and useless shit above. DOGE that shit up boys and you'll have one impressed lefty still voting against you in four years, but this time, maybe, just maybe with a twinge of doubt in his mind.