Elections RFK Jr to drop out

RFK Jr.'s running mate outlines 'two options': Drop out and back Trump or 'risk' Harris win

Nicole Shanahan, who is pumping millions of dollars into Kennedy's independent campaign, made the remarks in a podcast interview.
RFK Jr has an "address the nation" speech planned for Friday where he is expected to drop out of the race and likely endorse Trump

So his run really was nothing more than a sham that attempted to peel voters away from the Democrats due to his name, but it backfired due to his vaccine views so he's now dropping out to try an salvage the Trump ticket
 
Corona said:
I have a threesome with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas before the cowboys win a Super Bowl
giphy.gif
 
Why would he endorse Kamala? LOL, of course it would be Trump. Kamala already has her share of wackos endorsing. Her.
 
PhitePhan said:
How did you come up with this?
New conversations spotlight Trump and RFK Jr.'s on-again, off-again connection

A new video shows Trump and Kennedy sharing their vaccine skepticism as the independent candidate’s ultimate role in the 2024 election remains unclear.
What? Being anti-vax is RFK's biggest personality trait. It's also a core traight of Trump supporter's post covid.

RFK has been trying to walk back his anti vaccine claims since he announced, while also talk up his environmental views to try and appeal more to the left. But it's fallen on deaf ears.

Now he's pulling out instead of staying in the race to play a spoiler, because he's spoiling the wrong side from what he intended.
 
PhitePhan said:
How did you come up with this?
Being uber Pro-Israel but also saying stuff like

"people’s rights were being violated by public health measures that had been taken to reduce the number of people sickened and killed by COVID-19. He said the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, was orchestrating fascism.Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did"

RFK Jr. remarks on Anne Frank, vaccines draw condemnation

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League say anti-vaccine activist Robert F.
HockeyBjj said:
Have Dems come out against him due to his views on vaccines?
 
His voice was way too annoying to ever be seriously considered.
 
would his voter base appeal to Kamala or Trump. It seems most of his base were people who thought both Biden and Trump were terrible.
 
HockeyBjj said:
This, the worm living and eating his brain and his sexual assault being just a rambunctious lad...I can see why Porcini Pecker said he'd gladly like his endorsement.
 
