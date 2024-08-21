RFK Jr.'s running mate outlines 'two options': Drop out and back Trump or 'risk' Harris win Nicole Shanahan, who is pumping millions of dollars into Kennedy's independent campaign, made the remarks in a podcast interview.

RFK Jr has an "address the nation" speech planned for Friday where he is expected to drop out of the race and likely endorse TrumpSo his run really was nothing more than a sham that attempted to peel voters away from the Democrats due to his name, but it backfired due to his vaccine views so he's now dropping out to try an salvage the Trump ticket