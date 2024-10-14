Elections Even though i don't usually agree with Maga, when it comes to free speech we must all admit...

Florida threatens news stations over ad in favor of abortion rights measure

FCC chair condemns state health department for sending cease-and-desists over spot supporting abortion rights
DeSantis Seeks to Silence Brain Cancer Patient Speaking Out About Her Abortion

As Ron DeSantis tries to protect his state’s abortion ban, his agency is threatening to prosecute TV stations for sharing a dying woman’s story
FCC chair denounces Trump’s calls for CBS to ‘lose its license’ over Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ interview

....when it comes to free speech we must all admit...

When it comes to Free Speech they are as full of shit on that as they are on almost 100% of their election planks.

Oh, ya, above also includes a good dose of "weaponizing government' too. So you get a two fer.
 
At this point Republicans are just the Taliban, of whom Bush famously asked, "Why do they hate our freedoms?"
 
At this point Republicans are just the Taliban, of whom Bush famously asked, "Why do they hate our freedoms?"
You'd better hope Kamala does a better job in the election than Biden did in Afghanistan, then. ;)
 
MAGA: flying Nazi flags

Also MAGA: "the left calls anyone a Nazi, jeez"
 
Conservatard free speech is just Trump- or Elon-approved speech. The latter calling himself a "free-speech absolutist" is the most hilarious thing.
 
MAGA is desperate to get all debunking and fact-checking of their lies to = violating their free speech. It's just more lies.

Then when Trump or a sycophant actually threaten, attempt or even do violate peoples' free speech rights they're just like:

<Fedor23>
 
You'd better hope Kamala does a better job in the election than Biden did in Afghanistan, then. ;)
You are not american, or even live in the US... so zip it and stay out of our politics.
 
