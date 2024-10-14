Florida threatens news stations over ad in favor of abortion rights measure​ FCC chair condemns state health department for sending cease-and-desists over spot supporting abortion rights FCC chair condemns state health department for sending cease-and-desists over spot supporting abortion rights Click to expand...

DeSantis Seeks to Silence Brain Cancer Patient Speaking Out About Her Abortion​ As Ron DeSantis tries to protect his state's abortion ban, his agency is threatening to prosecute TV stations for sharing a dying woman's story

....when it comes to free speech we must all admit...



When it comes to Free Speech they are as full of shit on that as they are on almost 100% of their election planks.

Oh, ya, above also includes a good dose of "weaponizing government' too. So you get a two fer.