RFK Jr. is already taking aim at antidepressants
The new HHS secretary has made baseless claims that the drugs are addictive and cause violent behavior.
What a time to be alive. You take anti depressants and you get set to a concentration camp to do forced labor.
We have reached the Tyson Zone with this administration, nothing they put out that is batshit fucking crazy will even move the needle. I wonder if that was RFK Jr’s idea or his brain worms idea.