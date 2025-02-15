  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime RFK Jr wants to send people on Anti depressants to do forced labor at Farms

www.motherjones.com

RFK Jr. is already taking aim at antidepressants

The new HHS secretary has made baseless claims that the drugs are addictive and cause violent behavior.
What a time to be alive. You take anti depressants and you get set to a concentration camp to do forced labor.
We have reached the Tyson Zone with this administration, nothing they put out that is batshit fucking crazy will even move the needle. I wonder if that was RFK Jr’s idea or his brain worms idea.
 
So basically a rehabilitation center that emphasizes physical activity and outdoors over a depressing clinic. Sounds good to me.

Especially for depressed people who feel hopeless. Working with your hands, growing stuff makes people feel fulfilled.

Mother Jones makes it sound like they’ll be digging moats at the border lol

Not all camps are bad, lefties
 
Antidepressants are way overprescribed. There are people who need them due to brain chemistry, but it’s not to the extent they’re used.

Have you been to a doctor’s office lately? Everyone gets a depression screening and of course they’ll offer you an SSRI if you’re having a bad week and answer positively.

Insurance companies and drug companies collude to make counseling unaffordable or unavailable for most people, but here’s a pill that’s going to alter your brain chemistry and are tough to get off of once you’ve been on them for more than 6 months.
 
They getting paid if not then forced labor.
You know who else was a big fan of forced labor, Hitler
 
That actually sounds good and would probably work better for a lot of people.
Reasonable stuff.
 
It’s only forced labor if they have no choice but to be there.

I’m missing the part where there is a proposed involuntary round up of people on prescription drugs and then after the involuntary round up, an involuntary committal to a labor camp over a depressing clinic

There’s also no basis to suggest they’ll be plowing a field for 12 hours and not simply doing activities here and there all outdoors. Among them being hiking, gardening, etc.

Rehab programs like these do already exist. Working with animals, gardening, wilderness. These are mostly aimed at people with mental health and prescription drug dependence who react positively to this stuff but don’t have the drive to do it without a support group.

No surprise RFK would support these programs over more clinical ones that probably enjoy all the government grants.
 

"RFK has made baseless claims that the drugs are addictive and cause violent behavior"

FACT: drugs are addictive and cause violent behavior​


Great thread 44Nutcase. Save some meth for the rest of us
 
Anti-depressants are overprescribed. We are feeding our kids speed left and right. These are problems that need to be addressed. I have very little faith RFK Jr. will do anything positive, however. He's nuttier than squirrel shit.
 
Mother jones? It must be true. What’s next he wants to lower prescriptions per person to fix the root cause of a person ..
 
I wish they could do a study on mass shooters and SSRI’s .. there’s a legit link
 
I'm impressed that his brain-worm came up with something like this! Most parasites just want to constantly feed and reproduce.
 
