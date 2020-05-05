Rewatched Hagler/Leonard

I will preface this by saying Marvelous Marvin was and still is my all time favorite boxer and imo the greatest mw of all time. I grew up not far from Brockton, Mass so naturally Marvin was one of my first introductions into boxing. I was so pissed back then at age 13 that I declared it a complete robbery and vowed never to watch it again. I never liked the "you have to BEAT the champ to win the title" nonsense (and still think it is foolish) but in my 13 year old mind Leonard absolutely did NOT beat Marvin.



After watching last night I am not so sure. I gave I think the first 3 or 4 rounds to Ray. He put on an absolute clinic for much early rounds, and continued this off and on late. Marvin was the aggressor and clearly the harder puncher -and seemed to land to the body over and over (whereas Ray would look flashy and the crowd would often react to anything he did, when Marvin landed well it seemed to be ignored.) Overall I believe the scoring would come down to HOW you saw the fight--ie Ray's quickness and speed as opposed to Marvin coming forward the ENTIRE fight (albeit not cutting off the ring effectively and being out boxed for large stretches) and landing thudding blows to the body for much of the middle to later rounds...



... I ended up scoring the bought a draw with Ray winning 6 rounds and Marvin winning 6, but it was so close I can almost understand the 118-110 scorecard for Ray (but disagree with that score obviously) So how in retrospect do you see this decision? Fair or robbery?