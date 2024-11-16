  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

For Jake Paul It's A Lose Lose

DaysOfThunder

DaysOfThunder

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 27, 2005
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
985
If he Ko's Mike, they will say that he beat a 58 year old man. If he loses, they will say he lost to a 58 year old man.
What's with the 2 minute rounds? B. S.
Previously, they had a 2 minute per round world championship. Seriously?
We can thank Sugar Ray Leonard for negotiating 12 round title fight against Marvin Hagler,
After that, no more 15 rounds.
Boxing had always been a dirty game. Unfortunately, MMA is not much better. Wherever there is money bet, always be weary of shenanigans.
 
