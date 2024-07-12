Revisiting Poatan vs Jan

Ludwig von Mises

Round 1 begins and Jan immediately gets into the clinch. Alex tries to go for a guillotine but Jan turns the corner and takes him down and almost instantly takes his back. Poatan looks somewhat lost. Jan gets the body triangle and comes close to submitting Alex a couple times but Alex hand fights his way out of it and the round ends. Easy round for Jan.

Round 2 begins and the fighters are patient. A lot of catch and counter attempts from both guys but not a whole lot of action. Alex digs into Jan's lead leg with some heavy calve kicks and Jan lands some decent kicks of his own and lands some very good punches with 3:25 left in the round. These were the best punches landed in this round IMO because they landed clean.

Poatan tries to return fire and Jan changes levels on him and easily takes him down. Jan controls Alex for about a minute and a half and then Alex gets back to his feet with 2 minutes left in the round. Jan is visibly tired and Poatan starts pressuring him with punches but nothing lands super clean. A lot of these shots don't land flush and catch Jan on his arms as he covers up.

Jan goes for a weak takedown and gets stuffed and Poatan keeps pushing the action trying to hurt Jan but is unable to land anything truly devastating. Jan is clearly very tired and the round ends. If Jan didn't look so tired he would have easily won this round because he landed the cleaner punches and got a takedown. If there was a round Alex won in this fight it would be this one.

Round 3 begins and it looks a lot like the beginning of round 2. Poatan is digging into Jan's leg and its visibly damaged. Jan lands a nice right hand - body kick combo at 4:13 into the round. Not a whole lot happening besides that but with 2 minutes left in the round DC says, "Jan is having his moments in this round and this round is by no means a run away round for Alex"

Both men look tired now and Jan lands a few low kicks and takes Alex down pretty easily again with 45 seconds remaining in the round and stays on top until the fight ends.

The fight goes to a split decision and Alex is given the win. Jan arguably won this fight IMO. He took Alex down in every round. He dominated Alex in the first and nearly submitted him. He landed the cleaner shots in round 2 and took Alex down in that round again. He also took Poatan's best shots when he was dead tired and was never badly hurt.

Alex finished round 2 stronger because Jan gassed himself out a bit but Alex didn't do much damage compared to his other fights where he melts guys. Most of the damage done by Alex was done to Jan's lead leg.

The third round was a lot like the beginning of the 2nd round- not a whole lot of action but Alex didn't do anything in that round which made it clear that he won.If anything the round was pretty even until Jan took him down and finished the round in top position.

So how exactly did Jan lose a fight in which he clearly won rounds 1 and round 3? The only round I gave to Alex was round 2 but even in that round Jan landed the better shots and got a takedown.

I don't see how Jan lost this fight.
 
wildchild88 said:
I have no idea how a legit black belt at that size couldn't finish poatan from back mount...
Poatans overall grappling sucks but Glover taught him a good survivalist game. He's decent at hand fighting and stalling out positions. Jan isnt a tremendous grappler either. Yea, he's a black belt but there are levels to black belts. I can't think of a high level fighter that Jan ever submitted besides Krylov way back in 2018 and Krylov isn't really a great grappler either. The other guys Jan submitted were in the bush leagues ages ago. Most of then don't even have wiki pages.
 
svmr_db said:
Jan didn't do enough with his control time at the end of round 3 to secure the round, no robbery there.
Alex didn't do shit in that round either. Even DC who's extremely biased towards Alex said "this round is by no means a run away round for Alex."

If both guys do nothing but one guy gets a takedown then he should win that round.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Alex didn't do shit in that round either. Even DC who's extremely biased towards Alex said "this round is by no means a run away round for Alex."

If both guys do nothing but one guy gets a takedown then he should win that round.
Not gonna watch it again because it wasn't a good fight but stats wise it looks like Poatan outscored Alex on sig strikes 35 to 26 in the 3rd so maybe that's what the judges were looking for.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Not gonna watch it again because it wasn't a good fight but stats wise it looks like Poatan outscored Alex on sig strikes 35 to 26 in the 3rd so maybe that's what the judges were looking for.
This reminds me of the "significant" strikes the judges used as a metric to give Omally the nod over Petr Yan.

The reality is there weren't any really significant strikes in this round landed by either guy and even then 26 sig strikes + a takedown >>>> 35 sig strikes and nothing.

🤷
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
This reminds me of the "significant" strikes the judges used as a metric to give Omally the nod of Petr Yan the reality is there weren't any really significant strikes in this round landed by either guy and even then 26 sig strikes + a takedown >>>> 35 sig strikes and nothing.

🤷
I think Valentina Vs Santos was the fight that really showed me that the scoring system had changed. Back control without a sub meant nothing and Valentina throwing strikes over her shoulder scored more. Not sure it makes sense as I don't see how those strikes are significant but it is what it is.
 
Pretty much exactly what I thought at the time. I was very surprised when Alex's name was read as the winner.
 
Book the rematch if Jan gets a win upon his return.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Poatans overall grappling sucks but Glover taught him a good survivalist game. He's decent at hand fighting and stalling out positions. Jan isnt a tremendous grappler either. Yea, he's a black belt but there are levels to black belts. I can't think of a high level fighter that Jan ever submitted besides Krylov way back in 2018 and Krylov isn't really a great grappler either. The other guys Jan submitted were in the bush leagues ages ago. Most of then don't even have wiki pages.
Funny you mention Jan isn’t that a great grappler as a black belt, yet Jiri subbed poatans Senpai glover…

Funny how that works some times.
 
