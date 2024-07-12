Revisiting Poatan vs Jan





Round 1 begins and Jan immediately gets into the clinch. Alex tries to go for a guillotine but Jan turns the corner and takes him down and almost instantly takes his back. Poatan looks somewhat lost. Jan gets the body triangle and comes close to submitting Alex a couple times but Alex hand fights his way out of it and the round ends. Easy round for Jan.



Round 2 begins and the fighters are patient. A lot of catch and counter attempts from both guys but not a whole lot of action. Alex digs into Jan's lead leg with some heavy calve kicks and Jan lands some decent kicks of his own and lands some very good punches with 3:25 left in the round. These were the best punches landed in this round IMO because they landed clean.



Poatan tries to return fire and Jan changes levels on him and easily takes him down. Jan controls Alex for about a minute and a half and then Alex gets back to his feet with 2 minutes left in the round. Jan is visibly tired and Poatan starts pressuring him with punches but nothing lands super clean. A lot of these shots don't land flush and catch Jan on his arms as he covers up.



Jan goes for a weak takedown and gets stuffed and Poatan keeps pushing the action trying to hurt Jan but is unable to land anything truly devastating. Jan is clearly very tired and the round ends. If Jan didn't look so tired he would have easily won this round because he landed the cleaner punches and got a takedown. If there was a round Alex won in this fight it would be this one.



Round 3 begins and it looks a lot like the beginning of round 2. Poatan is digging into Jan's leg and its visibly damaged. Jan lands a nice right hand - body kick combo at 4:13 into the round. Not a whole lot happening besides that but with 2 minutes left in the round DC says, "Jan is having his moments in this round and this round is by no means a run away round for Alex"



Both men look tired now and Jan lands a few low kicks and takes Alex down pretty easily again with 45 seconds remaining in the round and stays on top until the fight ends.



The fight goes to a split decision and Alex is given the win. Jan arguably won this fight IMO. He took Alex down in every round. He dominated Alex in the first and nearly submitted him. He landed the cleaner shots in round 2 and took Alex down in that round again. He also took Poatan's best shots when he was dead tired and was never badly hurt.



Alex finished round 2 stronger because Jan gassed himself out a bit but Alex didn't do much damage compared to his other fights where he melts guys. Most of the damage done by Alex was done to Jan's lead leg.



The third round was a lot like the beginning of the 2nd round- not a whole lot of action but Alex didn't do anything in that round which made it clear that he won.If anything the round was pretty even until Jan took him down and finished the round in top position.



So how exactly did Jan lose a fight in which he clearly won rounds 1 and round 3? The only round I gave to Alex was round 2 but even in that round Jan landed the better shots and got a takedown.



I don't see how Jan lost this fight.