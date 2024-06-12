  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Retirement

Being financially secure and having the freedom to do as you wish is everyone's dream, I guess.

If you're having to make wholesale changes, probably means you're not living optimally pre-retirement.
 
LEWIS540 said:
...bet after a lifetime living (and being reliant) with cell phones and the internet, all those who dream of a tech free life wouldn't last a month without them.
Its the same way that most people have lived in the city all their lives then move to a rural area usually end up unhappy and either move back or complain how much better it was where they left.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Its the same way that most people have lived in the city all their lives then move to a rural area usually end up unhappy and either move back or complain how much better it was where they left.
Exactly.

Like whenever you go to the sea on holiday for a fortnight........after 6 days, you swear you never want to leave. Normally by day 11, you never want to see another fucking mojito as long as you live, and by day 14 you get to the airport 6 hours early just to be sure you don't miss your flight.
 
Yea I don't understand wanting that but to each their own. I'm all about technology and it's why I got into IT I love it. My fear is becoming one of those old people who don't understand it.
 
Barbelo said:
You right but thank God am from the country side so can't wait to go home.

Then in your situation that usually works. I was born in a small country town and then got moved around to cities and finally moved back to a rural area and love it. Its just weird when I go back to the cities and open doors for people and say sir and mam the looks I get.
 
That's the time when swimming in the river is illegal. <lmao>

Rivers are great source of food if you are just close to it which is nice. Marshes will be good too. Isn't Carolina has lots of these places?
 
Trying to figure out how much I really want to save for retirement. It's easy to make a lot of sacrifices and save up enough to not have to worry about a thing during retirement but I don't want to be like my grandpa and save all my money and then lose the desire to spend it once I'm retirement age. There's a balance there that needs to be figured out.

Your interests and the things you enjoy doing now might not be the same when you reach your 60s. Relaxing and spending time with family becomes more important than traveling and hobbies for a lot of people.
 
Barbelo said:
What's your plans, guys?

I want to move to the middle of nowhere. No phones, no laptops, no nothing.

Would be nice to have an acre of land and a river near by.

Like in 1883!
You guys hear that!

I don’t come from a Reservation, I come from a Retirement Community..

Hope this doesn’t get out, could lose some government funding.
 
