Trying to figure out how much I really want to save for retirement. It's easy to make a lot of sacrifices and save up enough to not have to worry about a thing during retirement but I don't want to be like my grandpa and save all my money and then lose the desire to spend it once I'm retirement age. There's a balance there that needs to be figured out.



Your interests and the things you enjoy doing now might not be the same when you reach your 60s. Relaxing and spending time with family becomes more important than traveling and hobbies for a lot of people.