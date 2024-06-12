Retirement

Its the same way that most people have lived in the city all their lives then move to a rural area usually end up unhappy and either move back or complain how much better it was where they left....bet after a lifetime living (and being reliant) with cell phones and the internet, all those who dream of a tech free life wouldn't last a month without them.
You right but thank God am from the country side so can't wait to go home.
You right but thank God am from the country side so can't wait to go home.
Congrats man...looks peaceful.
Nice, bro! Congratulations, and mil blessings.
Looks great do you get much interesting wildlife?
You guys hear that!What's your plans, guys?
I want to move to the middle of nowhere. No phones, no laptops, no nothing.
Would be nice to have an acre of land and a river near by.
Like in 1883!