LIVE: Katie Britt delivers Republican State of the Union response
Watch live as Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest female senator, delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union. #stateofth...
www.youtube.com
How do you guys feel about this? Really curious to here from our conservative friends on this one lol.
I mean, there is no way you guys don't think this is comical, right? Republicans picked somebody who sounds like a bad soap opera actress to give the response to Sleepy Joe.
It's wild that the Senile Joe is a better public speaker than this 30 something year old that the GOP is evidently pushing.
She's not bad looking though. Just looks like she'd call 185 times if you went to the gas station by yourself for 10 minutes.