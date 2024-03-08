Elections Republican Response to the State of the Union

www.youtube.com

LIVE: Katie Britt delivers Republican State of the Union response

Watch live as Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest female senator, delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union. #stateofth...
How do you guys feel about this? Really curious to here from our conservative friends on this one lol.

I mean, there is no way you guys don't think this is comical, right? Republicans picked somebody who sounds like a bad soap opera actress to give the response to Sleepy Joe.

It's wild that the Senile Joe is a better public speaker than this 30 something year old that the GOP is evidently pushing.

She's not bad looking though. Just looks like she'd call 185 times if you went to the gas station by yourself for 10 minutes.
 
Kabuki and Noh way betta
 
so katie say sexual assault is the worst thing that can happen to a woman while encouraging Americans to vote for a convicted sexual predator...
Says she's worried about stripping rights from citizens while being in the party supporting stripping away bodily autonomy from people and from the state that has a justice invoking the Bible in his rulings.
 
if Biden shows up like this in a debate with trump he makes trump look like the stupid idiot he is.
 
Says she's worried about stripping rights from citizens while being in the party supporting stripping away bodily autonomy from people and from the state that has a justice invoking the Bible in his rulings.
instructions were unclear
 
i'm currently watching the state of the union, forgot these things are like 2 hours long. out of curiosity i'll take a look at this clip too, i hope it's not also 2 hours long.
 
i'm currently watching the state of the union, forgot these things are like 2 hours long. out of curiosity i'll take a look at this clip too, i hope it's not also 2 hours long.
It's about 18 minutes. Hilarious overacting by this idiot.

The GOP greenlighting this is mind boggling. They have her giving the speech from her kitchen. People are going to make fun of this shit everywhere. Got the hot young republican senator in the kitchen (where the GOP thinks women belong lol)...the jokes write themselves on the setting the alone.

Then you factor in the overacting. The "facts over feelings" Republican crowd should be proud of this clowns overtly fake attempt at crying.

I went into this thinking no way it could be more laughable than Huckabee Sanders...but my God it's so much worse lmao. Her fake facial expressions, fake outrage, fake tears etc are insane. Like she took two weeks of acting classes and tried to deliver an Oscar.
 
