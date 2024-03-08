Fox by the Sea said: i'm currently watching the state of the union, forgot these things are like 2 hours long. out of curiosity i'll take a look at this clip too, i hope it's not also 2 hours long. Click to expand...

It's about 18 minutes. Hilarious overacting by this idiot.The GOP greenlighting this is mind boggling. They have her giving the speech from her kitchen. People are going to make fun of this shit everywhere. Got the hot young republican senator in the kitchen (where the GOP thinks women belong lol)...the jokes write themselves on the setting the alone.Then you factor in the overacting. The "facts over feelings" Republican crowd should be proud of this clowns overtly fake attempt at crying.I went into this thinking no way it could be more laughable than Huckabee Sanders...but my God it's so much worse lmao. Her fake facial expressions, fake outrage, fake tears etc are insane. Like she took two weeks of acting classes and tried to deliver an Oscar.