Elections Oregon DQ's 10 Republican State Senators From Running For Reelection

Siver!

Siver!

Chaotic Good Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
23,503
Reaction score
46,330
apnews.com

Oregon high court says 10 GOP state senators who staged long walkout can’t run for reelection

The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday that 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care and gun rights cannot run for reelection.
apnews.com apnews.com

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday that 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care and gun rights cannot run for reelection.
The decision upholds the secretary of state’s decision to disqualify the senators from the ballot under a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. Measure 113, passed by voters in 2022, amended the state constitution to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences.
Last year’s boycott lasted six weeks — the longest in state history — and paralyzed the legislative session, stalling hundreds of bills.
Five lawmakers sued over the secretary of state’s decision — Sens. Tim Knopp, Daniel Bonham, Suzanne Weber, Dennis Linthicum and Lynn Findley. They were among the 10 GOP senators who racked up more than 10 absences.
“We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court’s ruling,” said Knopp, the Senate minority leader. “But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent.”

Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner welcomed the decision.
“Today’s ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court means that legislators and the public now know how Measure 113 will be applied, and that is good for our state,” he said in a statement.
Political advocacy groups that backed Measure 113 had similar reactions.
“Walkouts allow a relatively small number of lawmakers to nullify the will of the majority, and that is to the detriment of our democracy,” Alejandro Queral, executive director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy, said in an emailed statement.
During oral arguments before the Oregon Supreme Court in December, attorneys for the senators and the state wrestled over the grammar and syntax of the language that was added to the state constitution after Measure 113 was approved by voters.
The amendment says a lawmaker is not allowed to run “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”
The debate was over when that ineligibility kicks in: If a senator’s term ends in January 2025, they would typically seek reelection in November 2024. The “election after the member’s current term is completed” would not be until November 2028, the Republican senators argued, so they could run for reelection this year and then hold office for another term before becoming ineligible.
The court disagreed, saying that while the language of the amendment was ambiguous, the information provided to voters in the ballot title and explanatory statement made clear that the intent was to bar truant lawmakers from holding office in the next term.
“Those other materials expressly and uniformly informed voters that the amendment would apply to a legislator’s immediate next terms of office, indicating that the voters so understood and intended that meaning,” the justices wrote.
The senators’ lawsuit was filed against Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who last August said the boycotting senators were disqualified from seeking reelection. She directed her office’s elections division to implement an administrative rule based on her stance.
All parties in the suit had sought clarity on the issue before the March 2024 filing deadline for candidates who want to run in this year’s election.
Knopp, the Senate minority leader, said he didn’t plan to appeal the decision or join a separate federal lawsuit filed by three Republican senators challenging their disqualification from the ballot. A federal judge in December ruled against the three lawmakers, and they have appealed the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
He conceded that the “significant turnover” of Republican senators would be challenging but said he wasn’t concerned. And despite being barred from seeking reelection, he said he wouldn’t advise Republicans against lengthy walkouts in the future.
“I think legislators need to stand on the principles that they believe in, and if you believe in it enough to make the sacrifice, then you most certainly should,” he told reporters Thursday.
Knopp added that he wasn’t sure what he’ll do next after the 2024 term ends.
“Who knows if this is a pause in public service for me and the others, or if it’s the end of a road and a new beginning for something else,” he said.
The 2023 walkout paralyzed the Legislature for weeks and only ended after Republicans forced concessions from Democrats on a sweeping bill related to expanding access to abortion and transgender health care and another measure regarding the manufacture and transfer of undetectable firearms, known as ghost guns.
Oregon voters approved Measure 113 by a wide margin following Republican walkouts in the Legislature in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

---

<36>

Bye, boys!
 
Dr Curtis Love said:
I'm so proud of my state right now.
Click to expand...

Only molly-coddled politicians could ever think that they can not do their job and fully expect to retain their positions.

LMAO

Could on you guys!

I wish the UK would crack down on filibustering
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
who decided what is an "unexcused absence"?
Click to expand...


Legislative rules governing absences are determined through a vote at least once a7 year by both chambers, and those rules may define an “unexcused” absence and specify8 the process for determining an excused or unexcused absence. Currently there is no formal9 definition or limit in Oregon legislative rules concerning what constitutes an “unexcused”10 absence. The process to have an absence excused begins by filing paperwork explaining11 the absence with chamber staff, with a determination made by the Senate President or12 House Speaker who are elected by a vote of the chamber. Through the years, there have13 been wide variations in making this determination.

Currently the Senate President is Democrat Rob Wagner, and the speaker (I believe) is Dan Rayfield, also Democrat.

Plenty to pick through here, but I doubt any of it excuses six weeks of 'can't really be arsed'.
 
If it stands up in the Supreme Court, if goes there, ok. If it just stands fine. It's what they voted for I've got no problem with it.

However any weapon can be used against all sides.
 
Siver! said:
Only molly-coddled politicians could ever think that they can not do their job and fully expect to retain their positions.

LMAO

Could on you guys!

I wish the UK would crack down on filibustering
Click to expand...
Because if its not illegal then the people decide usually here.
 
oldshadow said:
If it stands up in the Supreme Court, if goes there, ok. If it just stands fine. It's what they voted for I've got no problem with it.

However any weapon can be used against all sides.
Click to expand...
Thats why this is a bad idea imo...
 
Insane precedent with appeals incoming. Not surprised from the legalize all drugs, don’t charge people with the crimes they commit crew.
 
Belaya Smert said:
Insane precedent with appeals incoming. Not surprised from the legalize all drugs, don’t charge people with the crimes they commit crew.
Click to expand...

What is insane about requiring elected representatives to show up for work?
 
Belaya Smert said:
Insane precedent with appeals incoming. Not surprised from the legalize all drugs, don’t charge people with the crimes they commit crew.
Click to expand...

They didn’t show up to work for 6 weeks.
If it was any other job, they would have been fired. Why should politicians be treated differently?
 
jefferz said:
They didn’t show up to work for 6 weeks.
If it was any other job, they would have been fired. Why should politicians be treated differently?
Click to expand...

There's no serious answer to this.

The fact those absences are part of a plan is no excuse.
 
Oregon already decriminalized all drugs.
Let's see what kind of laws they come up with after they completely squash any conservative forces in the state...
 
Cajun said:
Thats why this is a bad idea imo...
Click to expand...
Can you take a 2 month long holiday whenever you want? Why should these cunts?

And YES it should apply to ALL that serve, regardless of party.

Freezing the ball is not doing the work that they were sent to do. Fuck them each and every one.
 
CatchnShoot said:
Can you take a 2 month long holiday whenever you want? Why should these cunts?

And YES it should apply to ALL that serve, regardless of party.

Freezing the ball is not doing the work that they were sent to do. Fuck them each and every one.
Click to expand...
It will come down to the laws but overall, pushing a party out due to conflict and against the will of the constituency its not a good idea in general.
 
Cajun said:
It will come down to the laws but overall, pushing a party out due to conflict and against the will of the constituency its not a good idea in general.
Click to expand...

The party isn't being pushed out. These specific people are being banned from running for 1 term as punishment for their walkout. The other Republicans in those districts can still run for office.
 
Belaya Smert said:
Insane precedent with appeals incoming. Not surprised from the legalize all drugs, don’t charge people with the crimes they commit crew.
Click to expand...
You do know the people of Oregon voted for this to be added to the Oregon Constitution with over 70% of the popular vote. Why do you hate democracy?
They knew the could not dip out for 6 weeks, based on the Constitution and did it anyway.
If you dipped out of your job for 6 weeks and then tried to come back, do you think you would have a job?
 
jk7707 said:
The party isn't being pushed out. These specific people are being banned from running for 1 term as punishment for their walkout. The other Republicans in those districts can still run for office.
Click to expand...
Punishing parties (or individuals in that party) out from running is not a good thing to introduce imo. Other reasons can be introduced and molded to have this nonsensical back and forth.
 
Cajun said:
Punishing parties (or individuals in that party) out from running is not a good thing to introduce imo. Other reasons can be introduced and molded to have this nonsensical back and forth.
Click to expand...

What is your suggested punishment for these legislators not coming to work for 6 weeks if not this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,528
Messages
55,007,470
Members
174,548
Latest member
timmytimlinson

Share this page

Back
Top