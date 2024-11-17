Renato Moicano vs. Charles Oliveira Really is the Fight to Make

Gabe
I have no problems with Charles getting a title shot but I really would like to see him pick up one more win against another contender and really establish himself. I think a fight with Moicano would be nuts, both can hold their own on the ground, have dangerous striking, and both have great durability. This should be the next top contender fight at 155. Pimblett should fight Gaethje or Hooker.