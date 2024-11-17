Renato Moicano vs. Charles Oliveira Really is the Fight to Make

I...don't know how competitive max vs Charles is. I'm the biggest Max glazer you will EVER find. But Charles has great striking technique, shocking Power, insane wrestling, lights out Jiu-Jitsu. I think you can do bette than that matchup. And no, I don't think Max's tdd holds up in this

Either he gets taken down or clubbed and subbed. I already had my heart broken by that absolute bastard ilia (Future goat). I don't wanna see that again any time soon.

I think max vs hooker makes more sense now. Then after that if max wins that and looks good then we can start looking at some of these murderers. Two cents.

Had this been immediately after 300, I'd have been singing a different tune

The Chandler fight is risky for similar reasons but Chandler is silly, so I'd be more optimistic

But if he lands, we might have another ilia Situation

But rather him than Charles imo