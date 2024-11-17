  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Renato Moicano vs. Charles Oliveira Really is the Fight to Make

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,071
Reaction score
4,850
I have no problems with Charles getting a title shot but I really would like to see him pick up one more win against another contender and really establish himself. I think a fight with Moicano would be nuts, both can hold their own on the ground, have dangerous striking, and both have great durability. This should be the next top contender fight at 155. Pimblett should fight Gaethje or Hooker.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Max vs Charles is like a wet dream.

Also feed Paddy to Moicano. Moicano deserves it.
Max vs Charles sounds good. But if Charles is actively wrestling and smothering people I dont like Max's chances.
We're two months away from Islam vs Arman. You could make Charles fight the winner in summer. You could do max vs Chandler or hooker.
You could make Chandler right Benoit or someone like that. Moicano and paddy seem to be ok a collision course.
 
Kono dio da! said:
Max vs Charles sounds good. But if Charles is actively wrestling and smothering people I dont like Max's chances.
We're two months away from Islam vs Arman. You could make Charles fight the winner in summer. You could do max vs Chandler or hooker.
You could make Chandler right Benoit or someone like that. Moicano and paddy seem to be ok a collision course.
Max vs Hooker sounds like a lot of fun.

Charles does not have much to do if he wants to stay active tho. You never know if the winner of Islam-Arman will have a quick turnaround. Damn, imagine if Arman wins and the UFC goes for the trilogy. At least Charles vs Max is a markeatable fight. They can even throw the BMF crap into it.

As far as Chandler... I don't really care. Dude days as a title contender are beyond him. He has a couple of fun fights in him tho. IDK what Fiziev is up to but that fight would be super fun.

LW has a great mix of guys so as long as they keep them active I could not care less. Let them bang bro.
 
Charles said his knee was injured going into this fight. He’s probably going to take some time off and come back to fight the winner of arman/islam
 
No way that Charles takes that fight, it's a step down from Chandler.

Charles is the clear #1 contender and he will wait for his title shot.
 
Moicano is booked..

Charles vs Max BMF Belt fight FTW! though i'd hate to see either lose.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Max vs Hooker sounds like a lot of fun.

Charles does not have much to do if he wants to stay active tho. You never know if the winner of Islam-Arman will have a quick turnaround. Damn, imagine if Arman wins and the UFC goes for the trilogy. At least Charles vs Max is a markeatable fight. They can even throw the BMF crap into it.

As far as Chandler... I don't really care. Dude days as a title contender are beyond him. He has a couple of fun fights in him tho. IDK what Fiziev is up to but that fight would be super fun.

LW has a great mix of guys so as long as they keep them active I could not care less. Let them bang bro.
I...don't know how competitive max vs Charles is. I'm the biggest Max glazer you will EVER find. But Charles has great striking technique, shocking Power, insane wrestling, lights out Jiu-Jitsu. I think you can do bette than that matchup. And no, I don't think Max's tdd holds up in this
Either he gets taken down or clubbed and subbed. I already had my heart broken by that absolute bastard ilia (Future goat). I don't wanna see that again any time soon.
I think max vs hooker makes more sense now. Then after that if max wins that and looks good then we can start looking at some of these murderers. Two cents.
Had this been immediately after 300, I'd have been singing a different tune
The Chandler fight is risky for similar reasons but Chandler is silly, so I'd be more optimistic
But if he lands, we might have another ilia Situation
But rather him than Charles imo
 
Kono dio da! said:
I...don't know how competitive max vs Charles is. I'm the biggest Max glazer you will EVER find. But Charles has great striking technique, shocking Power, insane wrestling, lights out Jiu-Jitsu. I think you can do bette than that matchup. And no, I don't think Max's tdd holds up in this
Either he gets taken down or clubbed and subbed. I already had my heart broken by that absolute bastard ilia (Future goat). I don't wanna see that again any time soon.
I think max vs hooker makes more sense now. Then after that if max wins that and looks good then we can start looking at some of these murderers. Two cents.
Had this been immediately after 300, I'd have been singing a different tune
The Chandler fight is risky for similar reasons but Chandler is silly, so I'd be more optimistic
But if he lands, we might have another ilia Situation
But rather him than Charles imo
I think Max beats the shit out of Chandler. Worse than Justin. He will read him a little bit and then once he gets on his groove Chandler is fucked.

I like the Hooker fight better too. Dan is a notch below Max at least so is a good fight for Holloway. Also Hooker is not booked.. he actually thinks he is fighting Conor or something
 
What? So he beats a cheating Chandler and as a 'reward' he gets a lower ranked dude? Lol

Charles gets the winner of Islam x Arman and i dont think anything else makes sense
 
Paddy vs Moicano is the most obvious matchup in mma after Jones vs Aspinal. Need to get that out first before anything happens.
 
