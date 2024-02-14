Remember UFC 200 Main Event Was Nunes vs Tate

I know that was where it landed because Conor wouldn't show up the press conference and Jones tested positive the week of,so this mega card ended up with Nunes vs Tate as the main event. I hope we don't get a repeat of this for 300 but with all the issues Dana seems to be having making this main event I wouldn't be surprised if we get another underwhelming main event again. Leon Vs Belal sounds only slightly better than 200.
 
It's crazy how they put that as the main event over Brock/Hunt, DC/Anderson and Aldo/Edgar.

Just absolute blasphemy.
Ronda really was at the center of everything in the sport for a while, even when she was out for a year
 
